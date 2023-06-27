Ryder Cup Announces Collaboration With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation And DJ Khaled

The Ryder Cup is arguably the biggest golf event on the planet, with the battle between Team Europe and Team USA watched globally by millions of people. Not only is it viewed by millions, but it also draws huge stars such as Michael Jordan and Niall Horan.

Now, for the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, it has been announced that Roc Nation Sports International, a company founded by multiple-time Grammy award winner and rap legend, Jay-Z, will work in partnership with the Ryder Cup to show all the drama and action to new audiences this September.

Along with Jay-Z's RNSI, another huge name from the world of music is also set to be involved with Record Producer and rapper, DJ Khaled, set to be front and centre of the collaboration. The 47-year-old, who regularly posts videos and pictures from the golf course to his millions of followers, will be working alongside the Ryder Cup to help tap into his audience and create a crossover moment.

How will this work you may ask? Well firstly, it will include creative content creation through RNSI productions. Along with DJ Khaled, who stated that he was "super excited to be partnering with the Ryder Cup," there will also be other individuals from RSNI's roster, with golf fans from 'all walks of life' creating and engaging in Ryder Cup themed content for their followers.

Speaking about the partnership, Michael Yormark, President of RNSI, stated: “Today is a great day as we announce our partnership with the iconic Ryder Cup. We will make the most of our industry expertise to advise on best practices, utilise our network to its fullest and help take the 2023 Ryder Cup to the next level as one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar.”

Getting underway on Friday 29th September, construction on the Rome site is fully underway, with the amphitheatre of the first tee containing seating for 5,000 fans. Players will also, once again, walk through a tunnel underneath the 25m high superstructure, which will dull the noise slightly before they emerge into the raucous atmosphere.

Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Director, added: “Golf has undergone a popularity boom in recent years, with more diverse and younger fans following and playing the sport. The Ryder Cup has always been the moment when golf enters mainstream culture and, with Roc Nation by our side, we can further tap into this boom by creating cross-over content that entices new, younger fans to watch and follow the event.”