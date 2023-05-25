Justin Bieber And DJ Khaled Invest In Woods And McIlroy's Company

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new sports media and technology company TMRW Sports has already attracted investment from some of the most high-profile sports and entertainment personalities in the world. Now, music superstars Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled have been unveiled among five more to invest in the start-up.

While singer Bieber and music mogul DJ Khaled are the biggest names among the latest investors in the company, they are joined by rapper Macklemore, country star Jake Owen and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker.

The latest names to invest have been accepted based on their love for the game. Macklemore was one of many celebrities who took part in February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while later that month, DJ Khaled performed a set at the premiere of Netflix docu-series Full Swing,

Former golf TV executive Mike McCarley, who co-founded TMRW Sports with Woods and McIlroy, said in a statement: "Golf is thriving from a surge in cultural relevance that spans generations and demographic groups. These entertainers come from different walks of life and have different fanbases, but all share a real passion for golf and, in their own ways, can introduce golf to new fans.

"Their addition rounds out the collective expertise and reach of the TMRW Sports investor group across finance, sports business, technology, and media. We appreciate their support and their collective one billion social followers will further fuel TMRW Sports' upcoming projects fusing sports and tech."

The start-up aims to use technology as a way to bring golf to younger fans, including TGL, the Woods and McIlroy’s tech-focused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that will bring that will bring team matches combining live action with digital technology to prime-time TV in 2024.

In November, it was revealed that F1 star Lewis Hamilton had invested in the company. The next day, TMRW Sports unveiled an impressive list of additional investors, including tennis stars Serena Williams and Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, musician and actor Justin Timberlake and NFL quarterback Josh Allen.

