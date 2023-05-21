Michael Block Produces Incredible Final Round At PGA Championship
Michael Block had a tournament to remember as he finished inside the top-15 to secure a spot in next year's PGA Championship
Where do we start with the final round of Michael Block? Well, not only did he make a hole-in-one at the 15th hole in front of Rory McIlroy, but managed to produce an incredible up-and-down from the middle of the crowd to make it inside the top 15 and secure a spot in next year's PGA Championship and a paycheck of around $300,000.
Beginning the round, the 46-year-old was already left speechless when he was paired with McIlroy for the final day and, after arriving four hours early for his tee time to sign items and autographs, he made his way to the first tee.
He's not done yet. 🔥 Michael Block with the save on 18. #PGAChamp | @scpga pic.twitter.com/MOMnFV0WUDMay 21, 2023
As both Block's and McIlroy's names were read out, it was Block's who received the biggest cheer from the Oak Hill crowd. However, a bogey at the first meant his round didn't start well.
Another bogey at the seventh then followed, with the American two-over-par for his round and two-over for the tournament. The final day was yielding a lot of good scores and, with players going low in Rochester, Block would need something special to make it inside the top 15 and secure a spot in next year's PGA Championship.
Something special is what he got as, at the par 3 15th, he slam-dunked his tee shot for an unbelievable hole-in-one and a scene which sent the baying crowds into absolute raptures!
MICHAEL. BLOCK. ACE. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/YitD2QLDB7May 21, 2023
Obviously the adrenaline was flowing and, after finding the fairway bunker with his tee shot, he couldn't find a par, moving his score back to one-over for the tournament and right on the 15th placed number.
Holing a six-foot par putt on the 17th, a par at the last would keep him where he was and also secure the largest paycheck of his career. However, drama is never far away and, as he struck his second shot, it flew directly left into the crowd around the green, with an up-and-down needed for the magical number.
What followed was why we love this sport, with his pitch shot just carrying the bunker and finishing a mere seven-feet from the flag. Block would still need to hole said putt though and, after McIlroy just missed his birdie putt, the American stepped up to find the centre of the cup and send the fans crazy.
Shooting a final round 71 (one-over), his performance in the PGA Championship was the best by a club pro since 1986, with his hole-in-one also the first by a club pro since 1996. What's more, Block even grabbed a picture with his playing partner in the scoring tent following the conclusion of their round.
“Can you take picture of Rory and I?” pic.twitter.com/LY7DnY9g6tMay 21, 2023
