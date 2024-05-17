PGA Championship Second Round Delayed Due To 'Serious Accident' Near Valhalla
The PGA of America announced the news shortly before the first groups were due to tee off on Friday
The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship has been delayed due to "a serious accident" near Valhalla Golf Club, the PGA of America has said.
Around an hour before the first groups were due to begin Friday's second round, the PGA confirmed all tee times would be pushed back by at least 60 minutes following the news.
The postponement comes at the start of a day where plenty of rain and potentially some thunderstorms have been forecast, therefore the chances of players completing their second rounds on Saturday instead is increasing.
Xander Schauffele leads the way at Valhalla on nine-under after a stunning opening round of 62 - a course record.
UPDATERound 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship is delayed due to an accident near the course. The next update will be at 7 a.m. ET. #PGAChampMay 17, 2024
The next planned update from the PGA is expected to arrive at 7am local time, with the first tee times not due to take place until at least one hour after the final update is made.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
