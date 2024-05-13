PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2024: Latest Update From Valhalla

Weather often plays a part in determining the winner of golf’s Majors, so what can players expect at this week’s PGA Championship?

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky is set to welcome the best players in the world for the second men’s Major of the year and it has all the hallmarks of a classic.

A number of the biggest names are in top form and will have their eyes set on holding the Wanamaker Trophy aloft come Sunday evening and they will dream of doing so under sunny skies.

Rory McIlroy claimed his fourth Major and second PGA Championship at the same venue in near darkness a decade ago after weather delays, but the early forecast for this year is mostly positive.

PGA Championship weather 2024: Full forecast

Thursday: Players are expected to enjoy a warm and uninterrupted Thursday, featuring sunshine and cloudy spells with temperatures in the region of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or 26 degrees Celsius and a light wind of 8mph.

Friday: The outlook is wetter for round two. There is a high probability of rain and thunderstorms, meaning there is a chance we could be in for some delays before the cut is made. Should that come to fruition, there is likely to be a ‘good’ and ‘bad’ side of the draw.

Saturday: The conditions are then set to improve over the weekend. The chance of rainfall on Saturday is around 30% with sunny spells expected, meaning the course could be primed for birdies and big moves.

Sunday: The final day is looking like being the hottest of the week, approaching almost 30 degrees Celsius and featuring just a light wind.