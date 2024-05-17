PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning
The organization has confirmed a vendor was killed in the traffic accident that delayed the start of the second day of the PGA Championship
The PGA of America has confirmed that a vendor died in a traffic accident that occurred outside the venue for the PGA Championship, Valhalla.
The accident happened in the early hours of Friday before the second day’s play at the Kentucky course, and the PGA of America, which organizes the Major, has now released a statement, which describes the news as “heartbreaking.”
It reads: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.
“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”
The accident led to the start of play being delayed by 1hr 20mins. Meanwhile, following the incident, one of the favorites for the title, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, was arrested, supposedly because of a misunderstanding regarding traffic.
Scheffler was later charged with 'second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.'
However, even though his continuing participation in the tournament had appeared in doubt following the arrest, he later arrived at Valhalla, with a revised tee time of 10.08am ET (3.08pm BST).
The American, who is looking for his second Major win of the year after victory at The Masters, was five behind overnight leader Xander Schauffele after a four-under 67 in the first round.
Regardless of what the second day’s play has in store at Valhalla, the tragic news that began the day will surely cast a dark shadow over proceedings and put everything into perspective as the tournament continues.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
PGA Championship Second Round Delayed By Almost 90 Minutes After Pedestrian Fatality Near Valhalla
The PGA of America initially announced the news shortly before the first groups were due to tee off on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Preparing To Play After Incident
Day two of the year's second men's Major Championship was thrown into chaos by Scottie Scheffler's arrest after record-breaking Xander Schauffele's start at Valhalla
By James Nursey Last updated
