PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning

The PGA of America has confirmed that a vendor died in a traffic accident that occurred outside the venue for the PGA Championship, Valhalla.

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday before the second day’s play at the Kentucky course, and the PGA of America, which organizes the Major, has now released a statement, which describes the news as “heartbreaking.”

It reads: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”

The accident led to the start of play being delayed by 1hr 20mins. Meanwhile, following the incident, one of the favorites for the title, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, was arrested, supposedly because of a misunderstanding regarding traffic.

Scheffler was later charged with 'second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.'

However, even though his continuing participation in the tournament had appeared in doubt following the arrest, he later arrived at Valhalla, with a revised tee time of 10.08am ET (3.08pm BST).

The American, who is looking for his second Major win of the year after victory at The Masters, was five behind overnight leader Xander Schauffele after a four-under 67 in the first round.

Regardless of what the second day’s play has in store at Valhalla, the tragic news that began the day will surely cast a dark shadow over proceedings and put everything into perspective as the tournament continues.