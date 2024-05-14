How to watch PGA Championship 2024: live stream this year's second Major online

A field of 156 golfers will contest the second men’s Major of 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. This article explains how to watch a PGA Championship live stream – including information on how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

World number one Scottie Scheffler starts as the clear favorite. He won the year’s first Major, the Masters, and has won four of his last five tournaments.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion. He has won the PGA Championship three times, having also triumphed in 2018 and 2019. The five-time Major winner comes into the tournament having won on his last outing, LIV Golf Singapore, where he became the first player to win four LIV Golf events.

The last time the PGA Championship was held at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla was in 2014 when Rory McIlroy was the victor – the last time the Northern Irishman won a Major. However, changes to the course, in a particular reseeding the fairways with a different type of grass, give this year’s layout a subtly different character to the track that McIlroy won over.

Another who has not won a Major for some time is Jordan Spieth. Victory here would give him a career Grand Slam of all four Majors, something only achieved by Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. The Wanamaker Trophy would complete the set for the 30-year old Texan after his victories at The Masters and US Open in 2015 and The Open in 2017.

This is the fourth PGA Championship to be held at Valhalla and another past winner here, Tiger Woods, is in this year’s field. He won here in 2000. It is one of his four PGA Championship titles, as the 48-year-old also won in 1999, 2006 and 2007.

Read on to find out how to watch PGA Championship golf in 2024. You'll also find tee times at the end of the article when they're announced.

PGA Championship 2024 news

The PGA of America, which runs the tournament, has used the special exemption category to include some LIV Golfers in the field who would not otherwise have qualified. One of these is Talor Gooch, who won the LIV Golf League last year. This could be Gooch’s sole Major appearance of 2024 as he has said he will not enter qualifying for the US Open or The Open.

Gooch had reacted badly to not being invited to play in the Masters where 13 of the 89-strong field were LIV Golfers. This meant that a quarter of the league got invites – a fairly substantial proportion when you consider how small the Masters field is.

Gooch said at the time: “If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk. It’s just the reality.” Many people read "best players in the world" as Gooch referring to himself. However, when Gooch was conquering all in LIV Golf last season, he played in three Majors and failed to make the cut in two of them, finishing tied 34th at The Masters. He has never come higher than a tie for 14th in any Major. Indeed he has only finished within the top 30 twice in his 11 Major appearances.

How to watch PGA Championship 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the golf via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the golf live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite – as recommended by the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom's Guide – is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch just as if you were sitting on your sofa at home.

How to watch PGA Championship 2024: Live stream in the US

Golf fans in the US can watch PGA Championship live streams on ESPN and CBS. ESPN has coverage of all four days, while CBS will broadcast Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting service like Sling or Fubo to watch the golf. There are no long contracts with these services, so you can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. Fubo has the advantage of including both ESPN and CBS (as well as NBC's Golf Channel) in its $79.99/month Pro package – alongside 178 other channels.

The ESPN Plus streaming service will also host live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship across all four days. A subscription costs $10.99/month or $109.99 annually.

And you can watch CBS's coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship on the Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription to watch the CBS Sports live stream. That will set you back $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Here's when and where you can watch a PGA Championship live stream in the US (all times ET):



Thursday, May 16: 7am-12pm (ESPN Plus), 12pm-8pm (ESPN)

Friday, May 17: 7am-1pm (ESPN Plus), 1pm-8pm (ESPN)

Saturday, May 18: 8am-10am (ESPN Plus), 10am-1pm (ESPN), 1pm-7pm (CBS)

Sunday, May 19 8am-10am (ESPN Plus), 10am-1pm (ESPN), 1pm-7pm (CBS)

Going to be outside the US for the PGA Championship? You can still use a VPN to watch your usual Sky or Now service from overseas.

How to watch PGA Championship: live stream from the UK

In the UK, Sky will be your destination as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the PGA Championship. A Sky Sports subscription will give you access to all nine Sky Sports channels, with the option to view in 4K and HDR (provided you have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV).

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. You can get 24 hours of viewing for £14.99, or month-long access for £34.99 – though cheaper deals are often available.

The schedule for a PGA Championship live stream in the UK looks like this (all times BST):

Thursday, May 16: 1pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 17: 1pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 18: 2pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, May 19: 2pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

If you're a Brit traveling abroad over PGA Championship weekend, don't forget you can use a VPN to watch your usual Sky or Now service from overseas.

How to watch PGA Championship: live stream from Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can check out Fox Sports, which broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch a PGA Championship live stream from Kentucky, it's also the place to go for all the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, and the other Majors. You can watch events from the LPGA Tour, too.

On top of all that, Kayo Sports offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One or $35 for Kayo Basic. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once. There's even a free 7-day trial.

Here's the PGA Championship schedule for Aussie golf fans (all times AEST):

Friday, May 17 (Round 1): 3am-9am (Fox Sports via Kayo Sports)

Saturday, May 18 (Round 2): 3am-9am (Fox Sports via Kayo Sports)

Sunday, May 19 (Round 3): 3am-9am (Fox Sports via Kayo Sports)

Monday, May 20 (Round 4): 3am-9am (Fox Sports via Kayo Sports)

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service, just as they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their usual PGA Championship live stream of choice.

PGA Championship tee times and groups

Tee times and groups have yet to be announced.