Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship

Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship

In a dramatic and chaotic morning at Valhalla on Friday, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was detained by police following an apparent misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards the venue.

Despite being held by police, the World No.1 made it to the golf course with around an hour to spare as he prepared for the men's second Major of the year, but news was soon released that a PGA Championship worker with one of the vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside  the golf course.

Shortly after arriving at Valhalla, Scheffler released a statement to his Instagram following the early morning chaos.

The statement read: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers.  It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. 

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Alongside the statement, Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, also spoke in Valhalla, with Romines stating: "He was going into Valhalla to work out and get ready for his tee time. They were redirecting traffic, he held his media credential out and was going in like they had instructed them to and, apparently, there had been a traffic accident down the road that changed the traffic patterns and he was unaware of that.

"I think the officer that was directing traffic was not part of... the event traffic detail, so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we are here. They are allowed to go through and that's why they have the credentials. They are waved through, so unaware he proceeded like they had been instructed."

Along with Scheffler's statement, the PGA of America released their own statement around the morning's events, which read: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”

