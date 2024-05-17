Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
In a dramatic and chaotic morning at Valhalla on Friday, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was detained by police following an apparent misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards the venue.
Despite being held by police, the World No.1 made it to the golf course with around an hour to spare as he prepared for the men's second Major of the year, but news was soon released that a PGA Championship worker with one of the vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside the golf course.
Shortly after arriving at Valhalla, Scheffler released a statement to his Instagram following the early morning chaos.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
The statement read: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.
"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”
Alongside the statement, Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, also spoke in Valhalla, with Romines stating: "He was going into Valhalla to work out and get ready for his tee time. They were redirecting traffic, he held his media credential out and was going in like they had instructed them to and, apparently, there had been a traffic accident down the road that changed the traffic patterns and he was unaware of that.
"I think the officer that was directing traffic was not part of... the event traffic detail, so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we are here. They are allowed to go through and that's why they have the credentials. They are waved through, so unaware he proceeded like they had been instructed."
Just spoke with Steve Romines, lawyer for Scottie Scheffler @WLKY pic.twitter.com/Ui1S4q4lS7May 17, 2024
Along with Scheffler's statement, the PGA of America released their own statement around the morning's events, which read: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”
"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family…May 17, 2024
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
