PGA Championship Viewing Figures Released Following Scottie Scheffler’s Quail Hollow Triumph

Although Scheffler's victory at Quail Hollow wasn't the most exciting, it still drew almost 4.8 million viewers, with audiences peaking at 6.9 million on Sunday

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie hug on the 18th green
The 2025 PGA Championship concluded on Sunday and, at the second men's Major of the season, it was Scottie Scheffler who claimed a first Wanamaker Trophy in destructive fashion.

Securing a five shot victory, the World No.1 was rarely challenged on the final day and, consequently, that was perhaps why the TV figures were solid, if not spectacular, at Quail Hollow.

According to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, CBS drew an average of 4.763 million viewers for the final round, which is 4% down from the 4.958 million of Xander Schauffele's victory in 2024.

That tournament provided a far more exciting finish, as Schauffele did battle with Bryson DeChambeau on the final day, eventually concluding with Schauffele birdieing the 18th to win by a single shot.

It wasn't all bad news, though, as the 2025 championship is 5% up on Brooks Koepka's victory in 2023, with Scheffler's win drawing a final hour peak of 6.9 million.

Scottie Scheffler lifting the PGA Championship trophy after winning a third Major title at Quail Hollow

In terms of how that compares to the last five PGA Championships, Justin Thomas' win in 2022 averaged 5.273 million, Phil Mickelson's historic victory in 2021 a whopping 6.583 million and Morikawa's win in 2020 5.15 million.

The slight drop shouldn't cause too much concern, though, seeing as the championship didn't provide the most exciting drama, and the fact the PGA Tour's viewing figures have been on the rise in 2025.

At The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy's win was reportedly seen by 3.6 million during the final round, compared to 3.5 million the year before.

Those numbers were nothing compared to McIlroy's victory at The Masters, which drew 12.7 million viewers on Sunday.

This was a 33% increase on the previous year, and made it the most-watched golf telecast on any network since 2018, when Patrick Reed held on to defeat Rickie Fowler by a stroke.

PGA Championship TV Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Average Viewing Figures

Winner/Result

2025

4,763,000

Scottie Scheffler (5 shots)

2024

4,958,000

Xander Schauffele (1 shot)

2023

4,517,000

Brooks Koepka (2 shots)

2022

5,273,000

Justin Thomas (playoff)

2021

6,583,000

Phil Mickelson (2 shots)

2020

5,150,000

Collin Morikawa (2 shots)

