PGA Championship Viewing Figures Released Following Scottie Scheffler’s Quail Hollow Triumph

The 2025 PGA Championship concluded on Sunday and, at the second men's Major of the season, it was Scottie Scheffler who claimed a first Wanamaker Trophy in destructive fashion.

Securing a five shot victory, the World No.1 was rarely challenged on the final day and, consequently, that was perhaps why the TV figures were solid, if not spectacular, at Quail Hollow.

PGA Championship: CBS draws 4.763M for the final round, down 4% from 4.958M last year (Xander). Up 5% from 4.517M two years ago (Koepka). Final hour drew 6.8M.Prior three years: 2022: 5.273M (Thomas)2021: 6.583M (Mickelson)2020: 5.150M (Morikawa)YTD for CBS: 3.6M, up 13%… pic.twitter.com/0dzjjTux2nMay 20, 2025

According to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, CBS drew an average of 4.763 million viewers for the final round, which is 4% down from the 4.958 million of Xander Schauffele's victory in 2024.

That tournament provided a far more exciting finish, as Schauffele did battle with Bryson DeChambeau on the final day, eventually concluding with Schauffele birdieing the 18th to win by a single shot.

It wasn't all bad news, though, as the 2025 championship is 5% up on Brooks Koepka's victory in 2023, with Scheffler's win drawing a final hour peak of 6.9 million.

In terms of how that compares to the last five PGA Championships, Justin Thomas' win in 2022 averaged 5.273 million, Phil Mickelson's historic victory in 2021 a whopping 6.583 million and Morikawa's win in 2020 5.15 million.

The slight drop shouldn't cause too much concern, though, seeing as the championship didn't provide the most exciting drama, and the fact the PGA Tour's viewing figures have been on the rise in 2025.

At The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy's win was reportedly seen by 3.6 million during the final round, compared to 3.5 million the year before.

Those numbers were nothing compared to McIlroy's victory at The Masters, which drew 12.7 million viewers on Sunday.

This was a 33% increase on the previous year, and made it the most-watched golf telecast on any network since 2018, when Patrick Reed held on to defeat Rickie Fowler by a stroke.

