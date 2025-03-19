Impressive Players Championship TV Ratings Show Rory McIlroy Is Golf's Needle Mover

McIlroy's victory at The Players Championship drew an increase in viewership over 2024, with his recent victories on the PGA Tour showing that he could well be the new needle mover

Rory McIlroy stares at two Players Championship trophies
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

There's no denying that Rory McIlroy is one of, if not, the biggest stars in the world of golf, with the 28-time PGA Tour winner bringing plenty of eyes to the sport.

A four-time Major winner, he has been at the top of the game for over a decade and, following on from his final victories on the PGA Tour, a trend has continued to show that he may well be the new needle mover in golf.

Rory McIlroy holds up The Players Championship trophy after winning in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At The Players Championship, McIlroy and J.J. Spaun were forced into a Monday playoff as a four-hour delay at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday meant the pair returned to battle it out 12 hours later.

In the end, the more experienced McIlroy got the job done rather easily and, claiming a second Players Championship title and $4.5 million payday, it transpired that the viewership numbers for the tournament were up from last year.

According to The Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, ratings reportedly sat at 3.6 million compared to 3.5 million last year. Although the figure was lower than the 4.1 million from 2023, it was more than Cameron Smith's victory in 2022, which was around 2.9 million.

Scottie Scheffler holds The Players Championship in 2023

Scheffler's victory in 2023 was watched by an average of 4.1 million

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The increase continues a trend of when McIlroy has won, as his most recent victories have all seen viewership number rises.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, an average of 3.3 million tuned in to the broadcast, which was the highest average number at the event since 2021.

Along with the tournament at Pebble Beach, McIlroy and Shane Lowry's victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans provided a 26% improvement over the final round of the 2023 event.

What's more, the 35-year-old's win at the Wells Fargo Championship was up a huge 34% over Wyndham Clark's victory in 2023, despite McIlroy's title charge being rather one-sided.

Going back further, and to McIlroy RBC Canadian Open victory in 2022, the final round was the most watched on CBS for 22 years, with an average of 2.78 million viewers watching the Northern Irishman's two shot victory.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy

McIlroy and Lowry's victory provided the highest final-round viewing figures for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in three years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the PGA Tour where there have been increases when McIlroy has been in contention, with the DP World Tour enjoying both attendance and viewership bumps during the period where McIlroy returned from the States.

Introducing new aspects to the Race to Dubai calendar, one of the moves was something called the 'Back 9,' which comprised of national Opens and the Tour's most recognized tournaments.

In total, the nine tournaments enjoyed a 7% increase in spectator attendance and peak TV viewership on Sky Sports had an average increase of 13% compared to 2023.

One of those included the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship which, after a three-hole playoff between McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence and eventual winner Billy Horschel, yielded a mammoth 65% increase in peak viewership compared to the previous year.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Read more
Rory McIlroy holds up the 2025 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy
News Huge TV Numbers Generated By Rory McIlroy's Pebble Beach Win Buck Recent PGA Tour Trend
Rory McIlroy looks up at the giant TGL screen in week four
News 'Doing What We Wanted It To Do' - Why Rory McIlroy Will Not Be Disappointed With TGL's Lower Week 4 TV Ratings
A general view of Jason Day hitting a pitch shot into the 18th hole of the 2025 American Express
News Worrying PGA Tour Trend Hits Fresh Low As American Express TV Ratings Revealed
Brooks Koepka takes a shot at The Showdown
News Report: Viewing Figures For The Showdown Lower Than Most Editions Of The Match
Latest in News
Rory McIlroy stares at two Players Championship trophies
News Impressive Players Championship TV Ratings Show Rory McIlroy Is Golf's Needle Mover
Rory McIlroy plays a wedge shot
News Rory McIlroy Adds New Event To Pre-Masters Schedule
Jesper Svensson and Xolandi Shandu with the Porsche Singapore Classic trophy
News Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
John Catlin poses and holds the International Series Macau trophy
News International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
Latest in News
Rory McIlroy stares at two Players Championship trophies
News Impressive Players Championship TV Ratings Show Rory McIlroy Is Golf's Needle Mover
Rory McIlroy plays a wedge shot
News Rory McIlroy Adds New Event To Pre-Masters Schedule
Takumi Kanaya looks on during the PGA Tour&#039;s Mexico Open in 2025
Tour Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Mac Meissner hits a driver off the tee and watches its flight
Tour Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸