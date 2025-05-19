'I Actually Believe That I Can Win One Of These Things. I Think As Pros, You Say That You Can But It's Different To Truly Believe It' - PGA Championship Contender's Revelation After Strong Quail Hollow Showing
JT Poston says he now "truly" believes he can win a Major after finishing T5th at the 2025 PGA Championship
JT Poston didn't win the PGA Championship but after putting in his best ever Major finish in the penultimate group at Quail Hollow, the North Carolinian had some big takeaways from the week.
Poston, who has three PGA Tour victories to his name, finished tied-fifth at Quail Hollow to far surpass his previous best Major result of T30.
The 31-year-old finished with back-to-back bogeys to fall from a potential solo-2nd to T5th but that came after a solid round where he bounced back after three bogeys in his first five holes.
After his first time in contention towards the thick end of a Major, the World No.35 now believes that he's proven to himself that he has the game to win one.
"It's definitely a momentum boost," he said.
"I think the big thing is it was a learning curve for me this week. You know, it's the first time I've really been in this position in Majors and I feel like I held my ground pretty well overall.
"I think I've proven to myself that I can win one of these things, which is very exciting. I feel good about where my game is at. Played well on a hard golf course this week. That definitely can carry over into the weeks to come and the rest of the season."
While he previously believed he could one day win a Major, he thinks that his performance, and experience inside the ropes at Quail Hollow, has shown himself that he can get over the line in one of the big four.
"I would say the small scale takeaway is I actually believe that I can win one of these things," he explained.
"I think as pros, you say that you can but it's different to truly believe it. I think it's hard to believe it until you are thrown into the atmosphere and see how you react.
"Obviously it didn't go my way this week. But for the first time being in contention and to be right there towards the end, and I know Scottie was a good ways ahead. But I definitely hung in there pretty well.
"More than anything, I just proved to myself that I can win one of these, which is exciting."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
