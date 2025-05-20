Maria Jose Marin Wins NCAA Women's D1 Individual Championship And One College Breaks Multiple Records As Seedings For Team Event Finalized

The University of Arkansas junior became the third woman in program history to secure medalist honors at the NCAA Women's D1 Individual Championship

Maria Jose Marin smiles as she holds the NCAA Women&#039;s D1 Golf Championship trophy following her win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

University of Arkansas junior, Maria Jose Marin won the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship title by two strokes over Florida State's Mirabel Ting on Monday.

Jose Marin became the third Razorback in program history to land the individual title, following on from Maria Fassi in 2019 and Stacy Lewis in 2007, when she finished on 12-under-par through four rounds at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Her fourth collegiate victory overall was set up by scores of 70, 72, and 65 through the first three days and a closing 69, capped off by a 15-foot birdie putt at the last.

On top of her third win of the season, Jose Marin also secured an exemption into next week's US Women's Open and bagged two points in the LPGA Tour's Elite Amateur Pathway standings. She moves up to five overall - 15 short of the 20 required to earn LPGA Tour status.

Reacting to her win immediately afterwards, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year was overjoyed at her success.

She said: “That last putt was nerve-wracking. I did know what was happening, but didn’t know entirely what was going on. I was focused on my game, but also on what my team was doing.

"It meant a lot to sink that putt, for the score and for me personally. I have a mix of emotions right now, but I am so happy.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas head coach, Shauna Taylor said: "She’s been an amazing rock for our team; when she came in last year as a freshman, I think she elevated all of us. I am not surprised she was in a position to win this tournament this week.

“Maria works extremely hard; she’s an elite ball hitter and had a really awesome flatstick the first four days. We’re hopefully going to keep that thing hot running into match play and make a good run with our team.”

NCAA Golf Highlights: 2025 Women's Individual National Championship | Golf Channel - YouTube NCAA Golf Highlights: 2025 Women's Individual National Championship | Golf Channel - YouTube
Watch On

Jose Marin's Arkansas team will be the No.6 seed in the Team Championship and are due to take on No.3 seed, Northwestern in Tuesday's quarter-final stage. Should they upset the odds, the Razorback squad will face either No.2 seed, Oregon or No.7 seed, Texas later in the day.

On the opposite side of the bracket, an imperious Stanford roster potentially awaits. The defending national champions produced a record-breaking performance in the Individual Championship, reaching 27-under and consequently setting the best NCAA women's golf championship four-round score of all time (in relation to par).

Not only that, but The Cardinal clinched the No.1 seed by an astounding 21 strokes, the third-highest margin ever. 2025 marks the fifth consecutive season Stanford has entered the Team Championship at the summit and the sixth occasion in program history, following on from 2015.

Stanford's opening-round opponents are Virginia after the Cavaliers wrapped up the eighth seed via a four-round score of 15-over-par. The other two teams advancing to the match play portion of the championship and on Stanford's side of the bracket are Florida State (4th) and Southern California (5th).

Quarter-final matches take place on Tuesday, May 20 in the morning while the semi-finals are in the afternoon. The championship matches are due to begin on Wednesday, May 21 at 2:05pm PT, with live coverage on Golf Channel from 3:00pm - 7:00pm PT.

NCAA D1 Women's Golf Championship Leaderboard 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Player

Total Score

1

Maria Jose Marin

-12

2

Mirabel Ting

-10

3

Kelly Xu

-8

4

Paula Martin Sampedro

-7

T5th

Megan Propeck

-6

T5th

Catherine Park

-6

T5th

Eila Galitsky

-6

T8th

Lottie Woad

-5

T8th

Kiara Romero

-5

T10th

Avery Weed

-4

T10th

Megha Ganne

-4

T10th

Meja Ortengren

-4

TOPICS
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸