Maria Jose Marin Wins NCAA Women's D1 Individual Championship And One College Breaks Multiple Records As Seedings For Team Event Finalized

University of Arkansas junior, Maria Jose Marin won the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship title by two strokes over Florida State's Mirabel Ting on Monday.

Jose Marin became the third Razorback in program history to land the individual title, following on from Maria Fassi in 2019 and Stacy Lewis in 2007, when she finished on 12-under-par through four rounds at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Her fourth collegiate victory overall was set up by scores of 70, 72, and 65 through the first three days and a closing 69, capped off by a 15-foot birdie putt at the last.

On top of her third win of the season, Jose Marin also secured an exemption into next week's US Women's Open and bagged two points in the LPGA Tour's Elite Amateur Pathway standings. She moves up to five overall - 15 short of the 20 required to earn LPGA Tour status.

Reacting to her win immediately afterwards, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year was overjoyed at her success.

Maria Jose Marin is the Women's Division I Individual Golf National CHAMPION! 🏆 @RazorbackWGolf pic.twitter.com/kXjdzEj8kdMay 20, 2025

She said: “That last putt was nerve-wracking. I did know what was happening, but didn’t know entirely what was going on. I was focused on my game, but also on what my team was doing.

"It meant a lot to sink that putt, for the score and for me personally. I have a mix of emotions right now, but I am so happy.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Arkansas head coach, Shauna Taylor said: "She’s been an amazing rock for our team; when she came in last year as a freshman, I think she elevated all of us. I am not surprised she was in a position to win this tournament this week.

“Maria works extremely hard; she’s an elite ball hitter and had a really awesome flatstick the first four days. We’re hopefully going to keep that thing hot running into match play and make a good run with our team.”

NCAA Golf Highlights: 2025 Women's Individual National Championship | Golf Channel - YouTube Watch On

Jose Marin's Arkansas team will be the No.6 seed in the Team Championship and are due to take on No.3 seed, Northwestern in Tuesday's quarter-final stage. Should they upset the odds, the Razorback squad will face either No.2 seed, Oregon or No.7 seed, Texas later in the day.

On the opposite side of the bracket, an imperious Stanford roster potentially awaits. The defending national champions produced a record-breaking performance in the Individual Championship, reaching 27-under and consequently setting the best NCAA women's golf championship four-round score of all time (in relation to par).

Not only that, but The Cardinal clinched the No.1 seed by an astounding 21 strokes, the third-highest margin ever. 2025 marks the fifth consecutive season Stanford has entered the Team Championship at the summit and the sixth occasion in program history, following on from 2015.

THE BRACKET. 😍Coverage of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Golf Championship Quarterfinals gets going at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. pic.twitter.com/xSn4tQRMamMay 20, 2025

Stanford's opening-round opponents are Virginia after the Cavaliers wrapped up the eighth seed via a four-round score of 15-over-par. The other two teams advancing to the match play portion of the championship and on Stanford's side of the bracket are Florida State (4th) and Southern California (5th).

Quarter-final matches take place on Tuesday, May 20 in the morning while the semi-finals are in the afternoon. The championship matches are due to begin on Wednesday, May 21 at 2:05pm PT, with live coverage on Golf Channel from 3:00pm - 7:00pm PT.

NCAA D1 Women's Golf Championship Leaderboard 2025