Is It Mandatory To Tee Up Your Ball When You’re Between The Markers?

It makes sense to tee up a ball if you have the opportunity. Most of us find it easier to hit a ball from a peg than to hit one lying on the ground. When players are starting out in golf, instructors will often begin by getting them to hit the top of a tee peg before asking them to attempt to hit a ball – Harvey Penick was known for getting beginners started that way.

Elite players may choose to tee the ball low if they’re trying to play a punchy shot to stay under the wind, or get some run. But could they go one step further and simply drop the ball on the ground when they’re between the markers?

The answer is yes. If you’re playing from the teeing area, you may either play the ball from a tee or from the ground. That’s Rule 6.2b(2).

The teeing area is two club lengths back from the front outside of the tee marker. If you drop your ball in that area, you can play it as it lies. Or you can put it on a tee, which for most of us would be the sensible thing to do.

You can alter the surface of the ground in the teeing area before you put your ball down. Dame Laura Davies is famous for hitting her driver into the tee to raise the ground slightly before smacking a low, piercing shot away from the raised section of ground created.

You can also put a pile of sand on the tee, as players from bygone generations would have done, and place your ball on that. In fact, any other natural material can be placed on the ground and the ball “teed” up on it.

In the teeing area, unlike in the general area, you can bend or break grass and weeds that are attached to the ground. You can also remove or press down soil, and remove dew, frost and water.

What do I do now? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

An important Rule to note that could help you out is Rule 6.2b(6). When a ball in play is in the teeing area. Say, for instance, you’ve topped your ball off the tee and it’s just moved a couple of inches, you have the option to tee the ball up again. You can also play it as it lies or move it somewhere else in the teeing area and play it from the ground.

In short – the answer to the question “Is it mandatory to tee up your ball when you’re between the markers?” Is… No.