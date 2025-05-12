PGA Championship To Hit New Record Ranking Milestone

The field rating for the Quail Hollow Major is set to surpass 500 for the first time since an overhaul to the Official World Golf Ranking system in 2022

The PGA Championship is set for a ranking milestone
The PGA Championship field is widely acknowledged as having the strongest in golf, and the 2025 edition at Quail Hollow is set to have a key statistic to back that claim up.

Popular X world rankings guru Nosferatu (@VC606) points out that, as things stand, this year’s edition will become the first event to attain a field rating higher than 500 points since a shake-up of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system almost three years ago.

Before the revamp, the OWGR calculated strength of field based on the world rankings of players in the field, particularly the top 200 in each tournament.

However, that all changed in August 2022 when each player in the field began contributing performance points determined by that player’s Strokes Gained World Rating. That rating determines a player’s performance point number at the start of an event, with the sum of the performance points of all players in the field determining the field rating.

So, how would a field rating above 500 compare to other recent Majors and big PGA Tour events? In general, field ratings for Majors typically get close to, or surpass, 400, while PGA Tour signature events are often in the low-300 range.

For example, the field rating for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, won by Xander Schauffele, was around 484, while that year’s three other Majors saw a rating of 374 at The Masters, 440 at the US Open and 487 at The Open. The 2025 Masters had a rating of 395, while the latest PGA Tour signature event, the Truist Championship, had a field rating of 310.

Xander Schauffele beat a strong field at the 2024 PGA Championship

There are several reasons the fields at the PGA Championship are generally so strong, including qualifying criteria, where, generally, the top 100 in the world rankings are eligible. Other ways to qualify that contribute to the strong fields include the winners of recent PGA Tour events and the top 15 and ties from the previous PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler tops the world rankings at the start of the tournament

It’s an all-professional line-up too, while, unlike the US Open and The Open, there are no qualifiers, leaving less chance for virtual unknowns to appear.

However, even with the considerably stronger field than the other Majors, the PGA Championship still only offers the same number of world ranking points to the winner, 100. Therefore, whoever lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening will have certainly earned it.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

