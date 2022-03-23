Paul Casey Concedes Match After Two Holes

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Paul Casey has conceded his opening match against Corey Conners at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after just two holes due to back spasms.

Alongside Conners, Casey is present in a group with former Open champion, Louis Oosthuizen and Sweden's Alex Noren. Casey is yet to concede his next two matches and will instead assess the extent of the injury before deciding whether to tee it up.

The Englishman withdrew before the first round of the Valspar Championship last week with many believing much needed rest was required after the continuous delays at TPC Sawgrass. We hope the extent of Casey's injury isn't recurring, especially with the Masters coming up.

The Englishman entered this week in fine form following his exceptional performance at the Players Championship, where he finished two strokes behind Cameron Smith in third place. Casey was chasing down the leader but halted by one of the one of the worst breaks ever seen when his tee shot on the 16th hole found another player's pitch mark in the middle of the fairway.

The 44-year old is somewhat of a match play specialist having reached the last 16 of the competition in seven of his previous 11 appearances. He also finished runner-up to Geoff Ogilvy in 2009 and again to good friend Ian Poulter in 2010.

Casey, who has amassed three PGA Tour victories alongside 15 on the DP World Tour, has tasted success in this format. He won the 2006 HSBC World Match Play Championship at Wentworth, defeating Shaun Micheel 10&8 in a record victory for the final.