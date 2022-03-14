'One Of The Worst Breaks I've Ever Seen' - Casey Suffers Brutal Plug Mark Lie

The Englishman's drive on the 16th at TPC Sawgrass ended up in another player's plug mark

Paul Casey pictured
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Paul Casey suffered a brutal break on the 16th hole during the final round of the Players Championship when his drive ended up in another player's plug mark in the middle of the fairway.

The Englishman rifled his drive 307 yards down the centre of the 16th to leave himself just 209 yards into the par-5 green but his fate was sealed when he walked up to his ball to discover it was in a plug mark.

As Casey's drive didn't 'plug' when it landed and simply rolled into another golfer's mark, he was unable to move it under the embedded golf ball rule and his only option was to knock one down the fairway 121 yards.

He was just two back of Cameron Smith at the time, who was struggling himself after a hooked drive, and an eagle or birdie would have boosted his chances of a victory. He went on to par the hole.

No Laying Up described the lie as "honestly one of the worst breaks I've ever seen."

Graeme McDowell also tweeted: "Ouch."

Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner JJ Killeen called it "the worst break in the history of sports."

See more
See more
See more
See more
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Mizuno MP5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.