'One Of The Worst Breaks I've Ever Seen' - Casey Suffers Brutal Plug Mark Lie

Paul Casey suffered a brutal break on the 16th hole during the final round of the Players Championship when his drive ended up in another player's plug mark in the middle of the fairway.

The Englishman rifled his drive 307 yards down the centre of the 16th to leave himself just 209 yards into the par-5 green but his fate was sealed when he walked up to his ball to discover it was in a plug mark.

As Casey's drive didn't 'plug' when it landed and simply rolled into another golfer's mark, he was unable to move it under the embedded golf ball rule and his only option was to knock one down the fairway 121 yards.

He was just two back of Cameron Smith at the time, who was struggling himself after a hooked drive, and an eagle or birdie would have boosted his chances of a victory. He went on to par the hole.

No Laying Up described the lie as "honestly one of the worst breaks I've ever seen."

Graeme McDowell also tweeted: "Ouch."

Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner JJ Killeen called it "the worst break in the history of sports."

Casey's ball rolling into another player's pitch mark and not getting relief is honestly one of the worst breaks I've ever seen. Someone needs to tell him before he assumes it's his own and takes relief, no?March 14, 2022 See more

Shocking break for Casey on 16 rolling into someone else’s ball mark in the fairway. Ouch.March 14, 2022 See more

The worst break in the history of sports for Casey here… an absolute #pissmissile that goes into someone else’s pitch mark dead center of the fairway…#THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/ZMOnAQO8zrMarch 14, 2022 See more