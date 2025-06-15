Corey Conners Withdraws From 2025 US Open

Corey Conners has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 US Open due to a wrist injury.

The Canadian was due to tee it up alongside Ryan Fox in the final round but will now play no part after hurting his wrist during a shot in the rough on Saturday. The rough at Oakmont this week is some 5-inches thick and has become even harder to play from due to heavy rains overnight on Friday and throughout Saturday afternoon.

Michael Kim was his playing partner for the third round, and he revealed details of how Conners hurt his wrist.

Conners received treatment on his wrist during the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Corey Conners deserves a full page on his own today," Kim wrote on X.

"The dude STRIPES it. Little draw, didn’t miss a shot on the front nine and he missed a short one on 3 so could have been even lower. Pretty easy 3 under.

"But then he plugged his bunker shot and while trying to hit out of it, hurt his wrist. He was obviously in some pain as soon as he hit it and I didn’t think he’d play more honestly.

"It took like 20minutes for his physio to get to the green (don’t get me started on that terrible process ). He gutted it out but was def out of rhythm coming in."

Kim also said that lots of players' wrists are getting worked on this week due to the pain of trying to hit out of the thick rough.

Conners, a two-time PGA Tour winner, was at eight-over-par after three rounds in T39th position.

The World No.21 has enjoyed a very solid year on the PGA Tour this season so far with just one missed cut from 15 events.

His best US Open finish came last year at Pinehurst, where he posted a T9 result.

He has top-15s in all four Major Championships.