Paul Casey Becomes Latest Big Name Withdrawal From LIV Golf Korea

Paul Casey has withdrawn from LIV Golf Korea, with Travis Smyth taking his place in the field.

Casey was forced to pull out of the $30m event at Asiad Country Club in Busan due to a wrist injury.

Australian Smyth will replace the veteran Englishman in Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team.

DeChambeau is the defending champion in Korea, with his Crushers also winning the team event in 2025 when it was held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon.

Casey's withdrawal is the latest roster change for Korea - headlined by Tyrrell Hatton missing for Legion XIII with Max Rotluff standing in.

There was also a surprise when Danny Lee was demoted to a wild card, with Doyeob Mun taking his place on Korean GC.

Phil Mickelson also continues his absence due to a family health matter - and Scott Vincent keeps his place as stand-in for the HyFlyers.

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Ready to get after it! 😤Travis Smyth has replaced Paul Casey for LIV Golf Korea after withdrawing due to discomfort in his wrist. pic.twitter.com/KaQC0WlHO9May 27, 2026

Casey suffered from a wrist injury earlier in his career, but it's not known if his current problem is with the same area.

A social media post by the Crushers said casey was suffering from "discomfort in his wrist" so it's likely a precaution.

The 48-year-old is currently 34th in the individual standings and coming off his joint-best finish (T14) of the season last time out in Virginia.

Casey, who finished T29 in Korea last year, is still waiting for his first victory on LIV Golf, losing two playoffs in Hong Kong in 2024 and in Dallas last year.

Smyth will make his second LIV Golf start of the season after finishing T49 in Mexico as a wild card, while he also played the final round in Virginia as a sub for Danny Lee.

Smyth won the International Series Japan title earlier this year and was leading the Asian Tour Order of Merit before returning to LIV.