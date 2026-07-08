'It's Happening Every Week' - Players Regularly Giving Up Dreams Due To Financial Strain According To England Golf Director

Aspiring golfers at both the professional and amateur level are giving up the game "every week" due to financial constraints, according to England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards.

The four-time Walker Cup player and two-time Walker Cup captain has been in his role at England Golf for well over a decade now and has witnessed the journeys of multiple world-class players such as Charley Hull, Lottie Woad and Marco Penge.

While a select few have overcome adversity to reach the upper echelons of pro golf, plenty have fallen through the cracks for all manner of reason. One of the key barriers for aspiring players is a lack of funds.

Add in a relative lack of opportunities at times for those elite amateurs looking to break through and it can crush players' hopes far quicker than they'd intended.

While there has been a plethora of success stories emerge through the England Golf network, Edwards believes the country has seen countless potential stars pass by due to either a lack of opportunity or a lack of funds.

Asked if he knew any players who had been forced to give up chasing their dream due to financial constraints, Edwards said: "Yeah, and it's happening every week. And it's happening as an amateur golfer as well where you can't afford to do it. But that's a fact of life, isn't it? There's no easy way out of that.

"Players have packed in the game because they've given it a go for x number of years and they haven't progressed to where they needed to progress to.

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"There will be players who have to stop playing because they haven't got finance. But that happens in any part of the world, whether it's England, Scotland, Australia, wherever.

"Not everybody gets funded and unfortunately that's the way of the world. But I think the opportunity we've created here will allow players to shine."

The former Walker Cup player and captain was speaking to Golf Monthly shortly after the launch of England Golf's Professional Development Programme, which aims to give the country's best young talent a fighting chance at making it to the top via expanded opportunities.

The "significant investment" was launched in late June, with 50 competitive starts on the HotelPlanner Tour and 35 invites on the Ladies European Tour Access Series available throughout 2026.

Each male player is able to accept nine invites per season over a maximum of three years while there is no ceiling for female golfers. An added benefit of the program is that even amateurs are eligible to earn Order of Merit points on the respective circuits.

In addition, there will be "structured support" on offer to players in the form of coaches, shared performance data and practice facilities at The National Golf Centre at Woodhall Spa.

Lottie Woad talks to England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards at the 2025 AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Leaderboard Photography/England Golf)

And this network could prove vital as English golf aims to bridge the gap between its elite juniors and the satellite tours which lead to an embarrassment of riches at the top of the pro game.

Edwards - who played alongside Rory McIlroy at the 2007 Walker Cup and has pitted his game against the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson in the past - was keen to stress England Golf's PDP is not in place to fund the careers of young talent but simply to open up greater levels of opportunity.

From there - it is hoped - players like Barclay Brown, George Bloor, Ellie Gower and Bel Wardle will take their chances and kick on to higher levels.

Barclay Brown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edwards continued: "We wanted to create opportunities. We're investing a huge sum in this and we're already seeing the benefits. You see the money lists every week and you see what people are earning when they do become successful.

"When they do become successful, almost all that's gone before is forgotten about, isn't it?

"There are so many stories where people have had to battle. Wasn't it Ben Griffin, not so long ago, was working in finance and a guy at his company gave him the opportunity to go again, and he took it. Not everybody takes that opportunity.

"Whether it’s a male player aiming for the DP World Tour or a female player targeting LET status, we are giving them the competitive platform to make that jump with confidence.

"It’s a program built on opportunity, accountability and ambition – and it will raise standards across the board.”

Ben Griffin is one of the lucky ones to be given a second chance after quitting pro golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying in the UK and competing on satellite tours with help from England Golf is one way of making it to the top, while another is taking the US college route.

Combining a top education with elite practice facilities and regular competition, Edwards says many families understand the benefit of sending their child halfway across the world to follow their dreams.

However, the experienced and highly successful amateur golfer warned the college path does not make it any easier to play professional golf.

He said: "I don't know whether it is any more difficult to make it as a pro without going to college in the US. I think it is simply difficult to become a pro.

All college golfers in D1 programs are chasing the NCAA Men's Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What you're doing when you're going to college is you're getting an education as well. If you ask any parent whose son or daughter has gone to college in the States, they usually get some form of scholarship.

"Not everybody does, but if you're in a national squad, you usually get a decent scholarship and therefore it makes four years of combining golf with education easier to swallow.

"I've got the experience of both my children going through university at the moment and I know what the debt is there. Is it any easier to make it if you go to through the college system? No. It's not easy.

Nigel Tilley, Tommy Fleetwood and Nigel Edwards pose at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Just because you go to college in the US doesn't mean to say you're going to be successful.

"There are plenty of examples of people at the highest level, especially from England, who didn't go through the US college system; Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Marco Penge, the list goes on.

"I would say the number of players that are in our program who are going through the US college system is getting greater and greater because I think they and their parents realize the opportunity that is there of combining your education with your golf.