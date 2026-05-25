LIV Golf Team Makes Roster Change As Former Winner Becomes Wild Card

Danny Lee will complete the LIV Golf season as a Wild Card, his team Korean Golf Club has announced.

Taking the New Zealander’s place in Byeong Hun An’s line-up for this week’s event in Korea and LIV Golf Andalucia will be Doyeob Mun, who is the points leader on the KPGA Tour.

The team made the announcement via its social media accounts, writing: “Heading into this week’s home event, Danny Lee has been assigned as a Wild Card for the remainder of the season.

“Filling his roster spot in Korea and Andalucia will be the current KPGA Tour Genesis Points leader, Doyeob Mun.

“We are excited for Doyeob to join the KGC family and will officially welcome him on Tuesday afternoon at the team’s press conference for LIV Golf Korea.”

A post shared by Korean Golf Club (@koreangolfclub) A photo posted by on

South Korean Mun turned professional in 2013 and competes on both the Asian Tour and the KPGA Tour.

He won his maiden Asian Tour title in 2025 at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, a performance that included a 63 in the final round having begun the day six behind. That helped Mun finish 20th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mun also claimed the KPGA Founders Cup title in 2025, while this year, he’s had top-10 finishes on both circuits, including victory at the KPGA Gyeongbuk Open.

Doyeob Mun will play in the next two LIV Golf events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee had one PGA Tour title before signing for LIV Golf in 2023, and it didn’t take him long to make his mark, winning LIV Golf Tucson in just his second appearance in the league.

However, before Mun’s appointment to Korean Golf Club, Lee was the lowest of the four players in the season-long individual standings.

Lee is currently 55th, with captain An in 37th, Younghan Song 44th and Minkyu Kim 53rd. Mun’s arrival also means that every member of the team is now South Korean.

Lee’s new status means he joins Richard T. Lee, Yosuke Asaji, Bjorn Hellgren, Miguel Tabuena and Jeongwoo Ham as Wild Cards.