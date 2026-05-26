'We Were Surprised That They Pulled Out As Quickly As They Did' - Bryson DeChambeau On PIF Withdrawal And What Next For LIV Golf
The two-time Major champion says he is confident in LIV Golf's business model and "very optimistic" on the league's future
Bryson DeChambeau admits he was surprised the Saudi Arabian PIF pulled its funding of LIV Golf so soon but says he is optimistic on the league's prospects of finding new investment.
The league is currently said to be pitching a new business model to potential investors, with Axios reporting it is seeking $250m to continue operating in 2027.
LIV's biggest star Bryson DeChambeau is currently in the final year of his contract and is currently considering what next for his career.
What DeChambeau decides to do from 2027 remains a big question mark, especially after he recently told the Katie Miller Podcast that he was unsure over whether to continue playing pro golf or moving into full-time content creation.
"I'm in that weird space right now, I don't know what to do, either content creation or professional golf," DeChambeau said on the Katie Miller Podcast.
“I don’t know what to do right now... If you're up at that level in content creation they are very, very similar [the finances]," he added.
The Californian is defending his LIV Golf Korea title this week in Busan, where he was asked about the league's future following the PIF pulling out last month. He says he is "very optimistic" for LIV.
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"We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did," the two-time US Open winner admitted.
"We didn't really see that coming. But that's okay. One door closes, another opens. I think that's the way a lot of us are looking at it.
"I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf. I'm very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion.
"But again, other models have worked, as well, so I'm not going to say that one is better than the other, but I do see value in what team golf can provide not only worldwide but also in grass rooting the game of golf.
"National support, team national support, city local support, we grass root ourselves there. There's a couple ideas that we have -- quite a few ideas that we have that could be interesting.
"We'll see if investors like it or not. I'm giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn't, it doesn't happen."
He is said to be heavily involved in LIV's future but maintains his goal this week is to focus on the golf and have a good time.
"I go out there on the first tee on Thursday and hit a beautiful drive down the middle of the fairway, hopefully. That's what we're focused on," he said.
"In the background, yeah, we're trying to help where we can, but ultimately it's up to executives and everybody banding together. If we all band together, there's an opportunity here. If not, it's going to be a different day for all of us.
"But for me, how I support, go out and hit a great drive on the first tee, play a great round of golf, sign autographs after and have a good time."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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