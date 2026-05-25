Tyrrell Hatton Out Of LIV Golf Korea As Reserve Steps In

Tyrrell Hatton will miss LIV Golf Korea with reserve Max Rottluff taking his place.

The Englishman’s absence was announced on social media by his team, Legion XIII, who also confirmed he would return for LIV Golf Andalucia.

The post read: “Max Rottluff will be stepping in for Tyrrell Hatton this week in Korea. Tyrrell will return to action next week in Spain!”

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Hatton’s most recent start came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Before that, he had been an ever-present on LIV Golf this season, with a tie for third in Adelaide his best performance.

While no official reason has been given for Hatton’s absence, he announced after finishing T3 at April’s Masters that his wife, Emily, was pregnant with their first child, with his baby daughter due in May.

He said: “My wife is due in six weeks and I was thinking about how it would be cool to come back next year and our little girl will be pretty much 11 months.”

Hatton’s expected return for LIV Golf Andalucia means there are no concerns over his participation in the third Major of the year, the US Open, which begins on June 18th. A year ago, he was in contention to win the title at Oakmont before finishing T4.

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Max Rottluff replaces Hatton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton’s absence from Jon Rahm’s team for LIV Golf Korea means Rottluff will make just his second appearance on the circuit when the event begins on May 28th. The German’s LIV Golf debut came at its Dallas event in 2025, when he placed T37.

Rottluff arrived on the LIV Golf scene having had spells on the PGA Tour Canada, the Korn Ferry Tour, the HotelPlanner Tour, the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour.

Overall, the 33-year-old has four professional wins, two on the PGA Tour Canada and two on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Rahm will be hoping Rotluff, who will also link up with Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin on Legion XIII, will be able to bring some of that form to the team to help them close the gap on leaders 4Aces GC in the team standings.

Legion XIII is currently third on 85.25 points. Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC is second on 96.25 points, with Dustin Johnson’s leaders on 118 points.

Hatton's omission from LIV Golf Korea isn't the only roster change, with Korean Golf Club's Danny Lee becoming a Wild Card for the remainder of the seasona and Doyeob Mun taking his place.