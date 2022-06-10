Pairings And Tee Times For LIV Golf Series Second Round
The groupings for day two's action at the Centurion Club
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has finally started and it was a busy day in the golf world with the PGA Tour banning all current and future LIV Golf players just half an hour after the action teed off.
Almost immediately, LIV responded by calling the PGA Tour's move "vindictive" and said it is "certainly not the last word on the topic." On the golf course, Charl Schwartzel of the all-South African team 'Stingers GC', led the way at five-under-par, one clear of his teammate Hennie Du Plessis. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who played together in round one and are together again on day two, are at one-under-par.
Just like Thursday, every player goes off at 2.15pm local time (9.15am ET) in round two in a shotgun start format:
LIV Golf tee times and pairings - round 2
- Hole 1: Scott Vincent, Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel
- Hole 2: Justin Harding, Branden Grace, Phachara Khongwatmai
- Hole 3: Sam Horsfield, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson
- Hole 4: Richard Bland, Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal
- Hole 5: Jediah Morgan, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Hole 6: Jinichiro Kozuma, Kevin Yuan, Oliver Fisher
- Hole 7: Kevin Na, Shaun Norris, JC Ritchie
- Hole 8: Marin Kaymer, David Puig, Graeme McDowell
- Hole 10: Travis Smyth, Turk Pettit, Matt Jones
- Hole 12: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
- Hole 13: Bernd Wiesberger, Hudson Swafford, Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Hole 14: Andy Ogletree, Sihwan Kim, Blake Windred
- Hole 15: Viraj Madappa, James Piot, Ian Snyman
- Hole 16: Wade Ormsby, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia
- Hole 17: Hideto Tanihara, Adrian Otaegui, Peter Uihlein
- Hole 18: Oliver Bekker, Chase Koepka, Laurie Canter
