Pairings And Tee Times For LIV Golf Series Second Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has finally started and it was a busy day in the golf world with the PGA Tour banning all current and future LIV Golf players just half an hour after the action teed off.

Almost immediately, LIV responded by calling the PGA Tour's move "vindictive" and said it is "certainly not the last word on the topic." On the golf course, Charl Schwartzel of the all-South African team 'Stingers GC', led the way at five-under-par, one clear of his teammate Hennie Du Plessis. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who played together in round one and are together again on day two, are at one-under-par.

Just like Thursday, every player goes off at 2.15pm local time (9.15am ET) in round two in a shotgun start format:

LIV Golf tee times and pairings - round 2