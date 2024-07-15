Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

A record prize of the winner of the 152nd Open Championship is on offer this week at Royal Troon

The Claret Jug is not the only prize on offer for players playing in the 152nd Open Championship this week, with the R&A announcing the biggest ever prize pool for competitors playing in the final men's Major championship of 2024. 

The winner of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Troon will receive $3.1m in prize money, with the overall prize fund for the tournament increasing to $17m, up $500,000 from 2023.

There is a hefty consolation prize for those who narrowly miss out on becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year, with second place taking home $1.75m and third also taking home over seven figures at $1.1 million.

The prize fund for the Open Championship is lower than all three other men's Majors and $4.5m shy of last month's US Open at Pinehurst No.2, with Bryson DeChambeau winning $4.3 million after defeating Rory McIlroy in dramatic fashion on the final day. 

Brian Harman strolled to victory last year at Royal Birkdale and will return to defend his crown at Royal Troon as the club hosts the tournament for the tenth time in their history. Harman picked up $3m in 2023.

Competitors who make the cut are guaranteed a healthy sum of prize money, with the player finishing last after making the cut winning a minimum of $38,900. 

Players who miss the cut will still head home with a sum of cash, with the leading 10 players missing the weekend earning $12,350. The next 20 golfers and ties will earn $10,300, whilst the remaining competitors bag $8,750.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.

“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.

“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

The R&A estimates the championship delivers £150m ($195m) in economic benefit to its host region, while the governing body remain committed to supporting the game commercially around the world. 

Here's the full breakdown of this year's Open Championship prize money:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Open Championship Prize Money Payout
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,100,000
2nd$1,759,000
3rd$1,128,000
4th$876,000
5th$705,000
6th$611,000
7th$525,000
8th$442,500
9th$388,000
10th$350,600
11th$319,200
12th$282,800
13th$266,000
14th$249,000
15th$231,000
16th$212,700
17th$202,400
18th$193,000
19th$184,900
20th$176,200
21st$168,000
22nd$159,600
23rd$151,000
24th$142,600
25th$137,800
26th$131,800
27th$127,000
28th$122,600
29th$117,300
30th$111,200
31st$107,600
32nd$102,100
33rd$98,500
34th$95,700
35th$92,400
36th$88,700
37th$84,600
38th$80,300
39th$77,400
40th$74,900
41st$71,800
42nd$68,300
43rd$65,200
44th$61,500
45th$58,000
46th$55,000
47th$52,800
48th$50,700
49th$48,400
50th$47,200
51st$46,200
52nd$45,400
53rd$44,700
54th$44,000
55th$43,300
56th$42,700
57th$42,300
58th$42,000
59th$41,700
60th$41,400
61st$41,200
62nd$41,000
63rd$40,800
64th$40,600
65th$40,300
66th$40,000
67th$39,700
68th$39,400
69th$39,100
70th$38,900
