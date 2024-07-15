Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A record prize of the winner of the 152nd Open Championship is on offer this week at Royal Troon
The Claret Jug is not the only prize on offer for players playing in the 152nd Open Championship this week, with the R&A announcing the biggest ever prize pool for competitors playing in the final men's Major championship of 2024.
The winner of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Troon will receive $3.1m in prize money, with the overall prize fund for the tournament increasing to $17m, up $500,000 from 2023.
There is a hefty consolation prize for those who narrowly miss out on becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year, with second place taking home $1.75m and third also taking home over seven figures at $1.1 million.
The prize fund for the Open Championship is lower than all three other men's Majors and $4.5m shy of last month's US Open at Pinehurst No.2, with Bryson DeChambeau winning $4.3 million after defeating Rory McIlroy in dramatic fashion on the final day.
Brian Harman strolled to victory last year at Royal Birkdale and will return to defend his crown at Royal Troon as the club hosts the tournament for the tenth time in their history. Harman picked up $3m in 2023.
Competitors who make the cut are guaranteed a healthy sum of prize money, with the player finishing last after making the cut winning a minimum of $38,900.
Players who miss the cut will still head home with a sum of cash, with the leading 10 players missing the weekend earning $12,350. The next 20 golfers and ties will earn $10,300, whilst the remaining competitors bag $8,750.
Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.
“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.
“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”
The R&A estimates the championship delivers £150m ($195m) in economic benefit to its host region, while the governing body remain committed to supporting the game commercially around the world.
Here's the full breakdown of this year's Open Championship prize money:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,100,000
|2nd
|$1,759,000
|3rd
|$1,128,000
|4th
|$876,000
|5th
|$705,000
|6th
|$611,000
|7th
|$525,000
|8th
|$442,500
|9th
|$388,000
|10th
|$350,600
|11th
|$319,200
|12th
|$282,800
|13th
|$266,000
|14th
|$249,000
|15th
|$231,000
|16th
|$212,700
|17th
|$202,400
|18th
|$193,000
|19th
|$184,900
|20th
|$176,200
|21st
|$168,000
|22nd
|$159,600
|23rd
|$151,000
|24th
|$142,600
|25th
|$137,800
|26th
|$131,800
|27th
|$127,000
|28th
|$122,600
|29th
|$117,300
|30th
|$111,200
|31st
|$107,600
|32nd
|$102,100
|33rd
|$98,500
|34th
|$95,700
|35th
|$92,400
|36th
|$88,700
|37th
|$84,600
|38th
|$80,300
|39th
|$77,400
|40th
|$74,900
|41st
|$71,800
|42nd
|$68,300
|43rd
|$65,200
|44th
|$61,500
|45th
|$58,000
|46th
|$55,000
|47th
|$52,800
|48th
|$50,700
|49th
|$48,400
|50th
|$47,200
|51st
|$46,200
|52nd
|$45,400
|53rd
|$44,700
|54th
|$44,000
|55th
|$43,300
|56th
|$42,700
|57th
|$42,300
|58th
|$42,000
|59th
|$41,700
|60th
|$41,400
|61st
|$41,200
|62nd
|$41,000
|63rd
|$40,800
|64th
|$40,600
|65th
|$40,300
|66th
|$40,000
|67th
|$39,700
|68th
|$39,400
|69th
|$39,100
|70th
|$38,900
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you're likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
