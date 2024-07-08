What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?

Rory McIlroy may have an Open Championship title to his name, but his relationship with the game’s oldest Major has witnessed a few ups and downs.

There was a time when the Northern Irishman struggled to adapt his game to the demands of links golf. That’s no longer the case, and his Open record (one win and six other top-10 finishes from 14 appearances) is very impressive.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy made his Open debut at Carnoustie in 2007 where he finished Low Amateur, and recorded his first top-10 finish three years later at St Andrews, where he opened the week with a spectacular 63.

However, as gifted a player as he was when he burst onto the scene, it took McIlroy a while to shape his game for the links challenge and really fall in love with The Open.

After missing the cut at Muirfield in 2013, McIlroy bounced back in style the following year at Royal Liverpool to become Champion Golfer of the Year.

McIlroy's saw his six-shot overnight lead trimmed on Sunday, but he held his nerve with a 71 to hold off Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time Major winner has been banging on the door pretty much ever since, although he was unable to defend his title at St Andrews in 2015 after injuring his ankle ligaments playing soccer.

In all, he has finished top-5 on six occasions (including his 2014 victory), and has suffered just two missed cuts (2013 and 2019).

Perhaps his biggest disappointment, other than missing his title defence, was the missed cut that came in his homeland at Royal Portrush in 2019, where he opened with a 79 before making a valiant effort to make the weekend with a second-round 65.

Here’s a closer look at how McIlroy has fared at The Open since making his first appearance in 2007.

(Image credit: Getty Images)