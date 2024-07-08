What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?

We take a closer look at the Northern Irishman's results in golf's oldest Major Championship

Rory McIlroy Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By
published

Rory McIlroy may have an Open Championship title to his name, but his relationship with the game’s oldest Major has witnessed a few ups and downs.

There was a time when the Northern Irishman struggled to adapt his game to the demands of links golf. That’s no longer the case, and his Open record (one win and six other top-10 finishes from 14 appearances) is very impressive.

Rory McIlroy Low Amateur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy made his Open debut at Carnoustie in 2007 where he finished Low Amateur, and recorded his first top-10 finish three years later at St Andrews, where he opened the week with a spectacular 63.

However, as gifted a player as he was when he burst onto the scene, it took McIlroy a while to shape his game for the links challenge and really fall in love with The Open. 

After missing the cut at Muirfield in 2013, McIlroy bounced back in style the following year at Royal Liverpool to become Champion Golfer of the Year.

McIlroy's saw his six-shot overnight lead trimmed on Sunday, but he held his nerve with a 71 to hold off Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

What is Rory McIlroy's Open Record?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time Major winner has been banging on the door pretty much ever since, although he was unable to defend his title at St Andrews in 2015 after injuring his ankle ligaments playing soccer.

In all, he has finished top-5 on six occasions (including his 2014 victory), and has suffered just two missed cuts (2013 and 2019).

Perhaps his biggest disappointment, other than missing his title defence, was the missed cut that came in his homeland at Royal Portrush in 2019, where he opened with a 79 before making a valiant effort to make the weekend with a second-round 65.

Here’s a closer look at how McIlroy has fared at The Open since making his first appearance in 2007.

Rory McIlroy 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
McIlroy's Finishing Position By Year
2023, Royal LiverpoolT6Row 0 - Cell 2
2022, St Andrews 3Row 1 - Cell 2
2021, Royal St George's T46Row 2 - Cell 2
2020CANCELLED (Covid)Row 3 - Cell 2
2019, Royal PortrushMCRow 4 - Cell 2
2018, CarnoustieT2Row 5 - Cell 2
2017, Royal BirkdaleT4Row 6 - Cell 2
2016, Royal TroonT5Row 7 - Cell 2
2015, St Andrews DNPRow 8 - Cell 2
2014, Royal Liverpool1Row 9 - Cell 2
2013, MuirfieldMCRow 10 - Cell 2
2012, Royal Lytham & St AnnesT60Row 11 - Cell 2
2011, Royal St George'sT25Row 12 - Cell 2
2010, St AndrewsT3Row 13 - Cell 2
2009, TurnberryT47Row 14 - Cell 2
2008, Royal Birkdale DNPRow 15 - Cell 2
2007, Carnoustie 42Row 16 - Cell 2
Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸