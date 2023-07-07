Open Championship Field 2023 - Only Six Spots Left For Royal Liverpool

The field for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is almost set, with just a few places left to be settled in the battle for the Claret Jug at Hoylake.

There'll be no Tiger Woods sadly as he recovers from yet more surgery, but the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth will all be contesting the final Major of the year.

And again, the star names of the PGA Tour will take on their LIV Golf counterparts with the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all heading to the Wirral Peninsula.

Defending champion Cameron Smith will return the Claret Jug he won at St Andrews last year, but we'll be without stalwarts such as Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter who didn't qualify.

And there are still places up for grabs in the run-up to the Open, with three spots available at the Made In HimmerLand in Denmark this weekend to players who haven't already qualified for Hoylake.

Before the final three spots in the Open Qualifying Series are handed out at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick for three players to then tee it up the following week at Royal Liverpool.

