Open Championship Field 2023 - Only Six Spots Left For Royal Liverpool
A full list of who is in the field for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool
The field for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is almost set, with just a few places left to be settled in the battle for the Claret Jug at Hoylake.
There'll be no Tiger Woods sadly as he recovers from yet more surgery, but the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth will all be contesting the final Major of the year.
And again, the star names of the PGA Tour will take on their LIV Golf counterparts with the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all heading to the Wirral Peninsula.
Defending champion Cameron Smith will return the Claret Jug he won at St Andrews last year, but we'll be without stalwarts such as Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter who didn't qualify.
And there are still places up for grabs in the run-up to the Open, with three spots available at the Made In HimmerLand in Denmark this weekend to players who haven't already qualified for Hoylake.
Before the final three spots in the Open Qualifying Series are handed out at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick for three players to then tee it up the following week at Royal Liverpool.
The field for the 151Open Championship
- Ancer, Abraham
- Arnaus, Adri
- Ballester, Jose Luis
- Barker, Kyle
- Barron, Haydn
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bjork, Alexander
- Bland, Richard
- Bradbury, Dan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Campillo, Jorge
- Canizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Christensen, Tiger (a)
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Clarke, Darren
- Conners, Corey
- Crowe, Harrison (a)
- Daly, John
- Day, Jason
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Detry, Thomas
- Els, Ernie
- English, Harris
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fernandez De Oliveira, Mateo (a)
- Finau, Tony
- Fischer, Zack
- Fitzpatrick, Alex
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Gooch, Talor
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Han, Seungsu
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Padraig
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higa, Kazuki
- Hillier, Daniel
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hovland, Viktor
- Im, Sungjae
- Iwata, Hiroshi
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Johnson, Dustin
- Johnson, Zach
- Jordan, Matthew
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Kyungnam
- Kho, Taichi
- Kim, Bio
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Koepka, Brooks
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Langasque, Romain
- Larrazabal, Pablo
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, KH
- Lee, Min Woo
- Long, Hurly
- Lowry, Shane
- Luiten, Joost
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Maguire, Alex
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- McKinney, Connor
- Meronk, Adrian
- Micheluzzi, David
- Mickelson, Phil
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Nakajima, Keita
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noren, Alex
- Olesen, Thorbjorn
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paul, Yannik
- Penge, Marco
- Perez, Victor
- Pieters, Thomas
- Poston, JT
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Ramsay, Richie
- Reed, Patrick
- Riley, Davis
- Robertson, Graeme
- Robinson Thompson, Brandon
- Rohwer, Martin
- Rose, Justin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Scott, Adam
- Semikawa, Taiga
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Smith, Cameron
- Smith, Jordan
- Smyth, Travis
- Southgate, Matthew
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stenson, Henrik
- Stewart, Michael
- Straka, Sepp
- Strydom, Ockie
- Syme, Connor
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Todd, Brendon
- Valimaki, Sami
- Wallace, Matt
- Wiebe, Gunner
- Willett, Danny
- Wilson, Oliver
- Woodland, Gary
- Yasumori, Kazuki
- Young, Cameron
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
