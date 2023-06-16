Tiger Woods Withdraws From 151st Open Championship After April Ankle Surgery

Tiger Woods has ruled himself out of this year's Open Championship at Hoylake as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery in April.

The 15-time Major champion underwent subtalar fusion surgery after pulling out of The Masters and has now confirmed he won't be fit enough to tee it up at the final men's Major of the year.

The news was first reported by Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, who received an official communication from the R&A.

"We have been advised that he won’t be playing at Hoylake," an R&A spokesman said. "We wish Tiger all the best with his recovery."

Woods last appeared at Augusta National, where he battled to make a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut. However, he was forced to withdraw ahead of the final day after citing a return of his plantar fasciitis, which has been a complication of the career-threatening injuries he suffered in 2021.

He then went under the knife to alleviate symptoms of arthritis in his right ankle that had been making it hard to walk. While he was expected to miss the rest of the year's Majors, a leading foot and ankle surgeon told Golf Monthly the long-term prognosis was more positive.

Woods subsequently pulled out of the PGA Championship and US Open, but there remained some hope he might recover in time to tee it up at Hoylake, the scene of his third and most recent Open victory. That has now been extinguished.

It remains to be seen when we will next see Woods in action. Since almost losing his right leg in a car crash in February 2021, he has played a massively reduced schedule and has only completed two official 72-hole tournaments: the 2022 Masters and 2023 Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 Open Championship takes place from July 20-23 as Cameron Smith bids to defend the Claret Jug he won at St Andrews last year.