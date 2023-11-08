One Big Question Ahead Of Tiger Woods' Return
It's going to be interesting to see who Tiger Woods' caddie will be if his does return to pro golf
Tiger Woods recently admitted that he is pain free but a little sore after four days caddying for son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Championships.
It's the latest hint that a return is imminent, with a spot available for him in his Hero World Challenge event later this month. Woods walking four days straight seemed like too much of a challenge just a week ago but he has done just that this past weekend, albeit without hitting the shots - although he won't need to carry a bag at the Hero.
If he does return this month, or even in December at the PNC Championship, we'll start asking ourselves questions like 'Will he have made any equipment changes?' and 'Has Nike made him a golf shoe yet to get him out of the FootJoys?'
However, a more pressing question ahead of Tiger Woods' next comeback is - who will his caddie be?
The 15-time Major winner hasn't used a great deal of bagmen in his 25+ year career, from Mike 'Fluff' Cowan to Steve Williams and Joe LaCava, there hasn't been many in between.
He split with Joe LaCava earlier this year after working together since 2011. The pair won five times together in 2013 when Woods returned to the World No.1 spot, with LaCava then remaining loyal to Woods through multiple surgeries and injury layoffs. It was LaCava who was on the bag for Tiger's 15th Major triumph at Augusta in 2019.
He moved on to more frequent work with Patrick Cantlay, which led to his now-infamous moment with Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Ryder Cup - resulting in a furious McIlroy sounding off to Jim 'Bones' Mackay in the parking lot before being wrestled back into the car by Shane Lowry.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg confirmed to ESPN in May that it was an amicable split between the pair. "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg told ESPN
"Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It's his passion. He's great at it and one of the best.
"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the Majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery. Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."
Whoever Woods' caddie at the Hero World Challenge or PNC Championship will be, it will be interesting to see if he goes for a friend or business associate or a full timer. If he managed to sweep one of the top pros' bagmen away it would signal that he's serious about playing at the top level again next year.
It's difficult to know which caddies are on the market now as the PGA Tour season doesn't fully get up-and-running again until January following August's FedEx Cup Playoffs.
One potential wildcard could be Joe LaCava Jr, who got his first pro win alongside Steve Stricker on the PGA Tour Champions this year and was Charlie Woods' caddie at last year's PNC.
The subject was raised on PGA Tour Sirius XM, with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes raising the possibility of Charlie Woods caddying for his dad at some point in the future.
Tiger Woods updated the golf world on his health Tuesday, which led BK & John into an interesting discussion.Who will caddie for the 15x major champion when he returns?Listen to Katrek & Maginnes from 4-6pm or anytime on the SXM App.@TigerWoods | @bkatrek | @johnmaginnes pic.twitter.com/UmjrDG949FNovember 7, 2023
Woods' ankle is now fully healed from his April surgery and he says it's now the rest of his leg that's causing him pain. Whether that pain is enough to stop him from practicing and playing to the levels he'll expect of himself remains to be seen.
It's going to be very interesting to see who he has on the bag in this next return.
Also coming up soon is Black Friday shopping extravaganza, and the Black Friday golf deals have already started rolling in.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Should You Be Able To Blob A Hole In A Medal?
One nightmare hole can ruin a medal round so is there any way you might be able to blob a hole in a medal and still be able to compete?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers Confirms Turnberry Is Still On The Open Rota As Portmarnock Pushes For Inclusion
R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers discusses Turnberry's place on the Open rota and the potential inclusion of Portmarnock
By Fergus Bisset Published