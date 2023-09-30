Tensions Boil Over At Ryder Cup As Rory McIlroy In Heated Moment With Patrick Cantlay's Caddie Joe LaCava
European duo McIlroy and Shane Lowry appeared to be unhappy with Joe LaCava's hat-waving on the 18th green on Saturday evening, with words spilling over from the course into the parking lot
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava appeared to get into words with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry following the final Ryder Cup match on Saturday afternoon.
The watching crowds, including the rest of Team USA, went wild as Cantlay holed a huge putt on the 18th green to seal a win for USA alongside Wyndham Clark vs Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.
The American players and their team members were waving their hats to the hat-less Cantlay's clutch moment, including his own caddie Joe LaCava.
In the moment, LaCava appeared to upset some of the European team, with the celebrations from the holed putt coming right before Rory McIlroy had an effort to halve the match. McIlroy reportedly "took issue" with LaCava's celebrations according to the US broadcast, with Shane Lowry and LaCava then giving each other a "bit of lip".
LaCava was seen on the broadcast exchanging words and in official photographs taken by the on-site press.
"Rory McIlroy took issue with him waving the hat before he had to make his putt there, and then when he turned around Shane Lowry gave Joe a little bit of lip and Joe gave it right back to Shane," Steve Sands said on the broadcast.
"This thing's getting heated out here."
The heated words appeared to have been settled on the 18th green but TV footage showed the exchanges spilling into the parking lot.
A clip showed McIlroy saying expletives to Jim 'Bones' Mackay, Justin Thomas' caddie, in what looked like the Northern Irishman trying to get a message across to LaCava or others in Team USA via Bones. McIlroy was then ushered into a car by Shane Lowry.
The Golf Channel then confirmed later on air that McIlroy's agent said the incident in the parking lot was "not isolated" and was related to what happened on the green.
Rory McIlroy is FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/zPurVi4RbVSeptember 30, 2023
It was a tense moment on Saturday evening as Cantlay rescued a victory for Team USA with a birdie-birdie finish.
Team USA will go into Sunday trailing by five, with Europe leading by 10.5 points to 5.5.
"Matt and I played well. Obviously they had a great finish and you know, Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them," Mcilroy said.
"They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Patrick Cantlay Responds To 'Hat-Gate' At Ryder Cup
Patrick Cantlay has responded to a report he's not wearing a hat at the Ryder Cup to demonstrate frustration at the lack of pay for US players
By Mike Hall Published
-
Europe Might Have Just Found Rory McIlroy’s Best Ryder Cup Role - And It’s Not The One You’d Expect
The Northern Irishman has gone a little under the radar at the 2023 Ryder Cup and it suits him perfectly
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Patrick Cantlay Responds To 'Hat-Gate' At Ryder Cup
Patrick Cantlay has responded to a report he's not wearing a hat at the Ryder Cup to demonstrate frustration at the lack of pay for US players
By Mike Hall Published
-
Europe Might Have Just Found Rory McIlroy’s Best Ryder Cup Role - And It’s Not The One You’d Expect
The Northern Irishman has gone a little under the radar at the 2023 Ryder Cup and it suits him perfectly
By Andrew Wright Published
-
What Is The Biggest Comeback Win At The Ryder Cup?
Team USA will need to create history if it’s to win the Ryder Cup with a five-point deficit heading into the Sunday singles at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Has The Best Record In Singles At The Ryder Cup - Europe Or USA?
Over the last ten editions, the Sunday singles action has been a closely contested affair
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘A Walking Highlight Reel’ - Hatton Praises ‘Incredible’ Jon Rahm
The current Masters champion has been in sumptuous form for Team Europe during the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Sam Burns Fights Back After ‘Worst Ball Striker’ Claim
The American was widely criticised after his performance on Friday morning but has bounced back on Saturday afternoon
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Jon Rahm Responds To Brooks Koepka's 'Act Like A Child' Criticism
The Spaniard said he is very comfortable with who he is and that he has no plans to change his behaviour
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'Someone Had To Start A Spark' - Homa And Harman Help Team USA Avoid Unwanted Ryder Cup Record
The American pair's 4&2 victory ensured Zach Johnson's men would not go winless across the first three sessions at Marco Simone
By Jonny Leighfield Published