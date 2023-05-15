'First Of Many' - Joe LaCava's Son Picks Up Maiden Win As A Caddie

Following in his dad's footsteps, Joseph LaCava won his first tournament as a caddie alongside Steve Stricker at the Regions Tradition tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker began the final round tied for the lead with Robert Karlsson but turned on the Sunday style with a closing 65 to win by six from the Swede and Ernie Els at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The American, who admitted it was a "special week", was accompanied by a familiar name but less familiar face en route to victory in Alabama, and it was no doubt equally special for the LaCava family, that can now boast two winning caddies.

Fred Couples, who had Joe LaCava (Sr.) on his bag in the 1990s into the early 2000s, paid tribute to Joseph on Twitter following his maiden victory.

"The first of many for not only a great kid but a great caddie!" Couples wrote. "Way to go Joseph LaCava winning your first tourney today with @stevestricker."

Joe LaCava made a name for himself working for Couples, with the pair winning 12 times together before splitting when the 1992 Masters champion told his caddie to go and work for a younger player.

After a stint with Dustin Johnson, LaCava then shot to fame in the world of golf when he picked up the bag of Tiger Woods in 2011 following his acrimonious split with Steve Williams. The pair formed a great relationship on and off the course and won a total of 12 times in 12 years together, including the now iconic 2019 Masters.

However, due to Woods' massively reduced playing schedule and LaCava's desire for more regular work, Patrick Cantlay now has the veteran caddie on his bag full time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joseph LaCava (Jr.) also has history with the Woodses, having caddied for Charlie at the PNC Championship for the last three years. In fact, it is at the parent-child tournament that Joseph is said to have 'caught the bug' for caddying, since going on to work for Brandon Hagy at PGA Tour Q-School last year and now finding himself looping for Stricker.

Will he end up on the bag of a Major champion one day like his dad? Time will tell, but he's off to a great start.