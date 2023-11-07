Charlie Woods Shoots Three Under Final Round With Tiger On The Bag In Junior Championship

Even with potentially the greatest caddie anyone could possibly ask for alongside him, who just so happens to be his dad, Charlie Woods was unable to secure his latest win as he finished in a tie for 17th at the recent Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in the Boys 14-15 Division.

Woods claimed victory at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Last Chance Regional tournament courtesy of a clutch 15-foot putt on the last, but a step up in quality this week reminded the son of a 15-time Major winner that he won't always come out on top.

The 14-year-old responded to scores of 73 and 74 on Saturday and Sunday with his first under-par effort of the week on the final day - carding a bogey-free round of 68 to shift himself up the leaderboard at two-over-par.

Woods junior placed T17th in the 38-man field, with Lucky Cruz taking the spoils at 11-under-par thanks to rounds of 68, 65 and 69.

At -4 for the day and -9 overall, Lucky Cruz birdies his last hole securing victory in the boys 14-15 age group. Let's hear it for Lucky! #JGNC #NB3JGNC #SeeYouAtCoushatta

During the weekend's action, Woods recorded an array of birdies, pars, and bogeys or worse, but Monday's round was as clean as a whistle without generating too much positive momentum until late on the Koasati Pines course at Coushatta in Louisiana.

The child prodigy birdied his second hole of the day - a 417-yard par 4 - prior to chaining 14 consecutive pars together on the 7,054-yard layout. But in the final two holes, where he had found reward previously, Woods cashed in to put a brighter look on proceedings.

He had already birdied the 306-yard par 4 on Saturday before managing a par on his next visit, but Woods rediscovered his earlier success when he pencilled down a three on the penultimate hole.

A second birdie was then swiftly followed by a third on Woods' most productive hole at Coushatta. Having already birdied the 527-yard par-5 18th during his first two forays, Woods completed a superb hat-trick to wrap up his week in style.

Earlier Today: Charlie Woods tees off on the final day at the NB3 Junior National Golf Championship! #JGNC #NB3JGNC #SeeYouAtCoushatta

The young star was wowing fans on social media with a few clips of his improved and powerful driving swing, while his father was garnering plenty of attention as caddie. Woods senior underwent a subtalar fusion surgery in April and was walking, and carrying the bag for Charlie, for four days straight.

It gives hope that the 47-year-old is ready to make a return, with a spot available for him in the Hero World Challenge later this month before a likely return at the PNC Championship alongside Charlie two weeks later.

Team Woods finished T8th last year after coming 2nd in 2021 thanks to a closing 15-under-par round of 57 that included 11-consecutive birdies.