Olympic Golfer Ties The Course Record At Le Golf National... Which Is Also Held By His Twin Brother!
There have been plenty of great sibling achievements in the sport's history, but sharing the course record at the Olympic golf host venue has to be up there...
Nicolai Hojgaard had quite the moving day at the men's Olympic golf event, shooting a flawless nine-under-par 62 to tie the course record at Le Golf National. The reigning DP World Tour Champion posted seven birdies and an eagle as he etched himself into the history books at the Olympic host venue.
The inspired third-round performance came after two less encouraging rounds of 70 over the first couple of days, and has catapulted him into contention for a medal with 18 holes to play.
The record, previously held by two other players, was first set in 2005 by Eduardo Romero, before being matched by none other than Nicolai's twin brother, Rasmus, at the 2022 Open De France.
The sibling bragging rights might have been levelled up on this occasion, but who did it better?
Rasmus Hojgaard carded his impressive 62 in the first round of the annual DP World Tour event, making a massive ten birdies and just one bogey. Nicolai navigated his record-equalling third-round at the 2024 Olympic Games without a single blemish on the card, but made one less birdie in the process, so I will let you be the judge of who wins this particular batter for superiority around the Hojgaard dinner table.
The impressive twins have certainly made their mark on the golfing world since their professional debuts in 2019, becoming the first brothers to win DP World Tour events in back-to-back weeks during the 2021 season.
Rasmus currently sits one ahead of Nicolai in the DP World Tour wins column, but with Nicolai plying his trade on the PGA Tour and making the 2023 Ryder Cup team, it would appear both siblings have a bright future in the sport.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With just one silver for Denmark in the medal tables so far at the 2024 Olympic Games, Nicolai Hojgaard's performance creates a welcome opportunity to double that haul and further highlight the immense golfing talent that the country has to offer.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Why Golf Courses Move Holes During Tournaments
Most golf tournaments take place across multiple days but on the same course - here is why the hole locations switch around
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why These 6 LIV Golfers Are Playing For More Than Gold At The 2024 Olympics
Every LIV Golf player at the Olympics not named Jon Rahm is playing for more than just a gold medal with a Major bonus also on the line
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why These 6 LIV Golfers Are Playing For More Than Gold At The 2024 Olympics
Every LIV Golf player at the Olympics not named Jon Rahm is playing for more than just a gold medal with a Major bonus also on the line
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Is The Course Record At Le Golf National?
Two players share the course record at Le Golf National's L'Albatros - the French club's premier layout - which is being used for the Paris 2024 Olympic tournaments
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why The BBC Is Not Showing Much Of The Olympic Golf On TV
British golf fans are wondering why the Olympic competition is not being shown much on the BBC, and there's a simple answer
By Paul Higham Published
-
Does The Olympic Golf Tournament Have A Cut?
Le Golf National is hosting both the men's and women's golf tournaments at Paris 2024 as 60 players begin the week hunting an Olympic medal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Olympics: Jon Rahm And Joaquin Niemann Flying High
Two of LIV Golf's biggest names remain right in contention for Olympic gold after the second round of the men's tournament at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Jason Day Explains Why Olympics Made Him 'The Most Nervous' He's Ever Been
Jason Day says pulling on his national team colours at the Olympics resulted in him feeling the most nervous he's ever been
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Unbelievable, Amazing, Awesome’ - Rory McIlroy Blown Away By Olympic Golf Experience
Rory McIlroy was surprised at the bumper crowd at Le Golf National which exceeded his expectations for the first round of the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
'There's A Little Bit Of A Crisis And Things Have To Be Fixed' - Joaquin Niemann On LIV, The Majors And Olympic Qualifying
Joaquin Niemann made a flying start to the Olympic golf competition in Paris, but still voiced his frustration at the ongoing Olympic and Major qualifying "crisis"
By Paul Higham Published