Olympic Golfer Ties The Course Record At Le Golf National... Which Is Also Held By His Twin Brother!

Nicolai Hojgaard had quite the moving day at the men's Olympic golf event, shooting a flawless nine-under-par 62 to tie the course record at Le Golf National. The reigning DP World Tour Champion posted seven birdies and an eagle as he etched himself into the history books at the Olympic host venue.

The inspired third-round performance came after two less encouraging rounds of 70 over the first couple of days, and has catapulted him into contention for a medal with 18 holes to play.

The record, previously held by two other players, was first set in 2005 by Eduardo Romero, before being matched by none other than Nicolai's twin brother, Rasmus, at the 2022 Open De France.

The sibling bragging rights might have been levelled up on this occasion, but who did it better?

Rasmus Hojgaard carded his impressive 62 in the first round of the annual DP World Tour event, making a massive ten birdies and just one bogey. Nicolai navigated his record-equalling third-round at the 2024 Olympic Games without a single blemish on the card, but made one less birdie in the process, so I will let you be the judge of who wins this particular batter for superiority around the Hojgaard dinner table.

Rasmus (right) and Nicolai (left) recently played together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The impressive twins have certainly made their mark on the golfing world since their professional debuts in 2019, becoming the first brothers to win DP World Tour events in back-to-back weeks during the 2021 season.

Rasmus currently sits one ahead of Nicolai in the DP World Tour wins column, but with Nicolai plying his trade on the PGA Tour and making the 2023 Ryder Cup team, it would appear both siblings have a bright future in the sport.

With just one silver for Denmark in the medal tables so far at the 2024 Olympic Games, Nicolai Hojgaard's performance creates a welcome opportunity to double that haul and further highlight the immense golfing talent that the country has to offer.