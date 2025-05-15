What Is The Quail Hollow Course Record?
Quail Hollow has hosted PGA Tour events over several decades as well staging the 2017 and 2025 PGA Championships, but who holds the course record?
The golf course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina has enjoyed a long and fascinating history since being officially opened back in 1961 - six years prior to the clubhouse's grand unveiling.
Originally designed by George Cobb, before being altered by Arnold Palmer in 1986 and Tom Fazio on several occasions between 1997-2016, Quail Hollow has gone on to host multiple PGA Tour events, a decade of PGA Tour Champions tournaments and two PGA Championships.
It first staged a PGA Tour competition between 1969-1979 as the Kemper Open was played for. Then, from 1983 to 1989, the PGA Tour Champions' PaineWebber Invitational occurred at the famous layout south of central Charlotte.
Following a 14-year hiatus, Quail Hollow and the PGA Tour once again partnered up with the Wachovia Championship - a tournament which would go on to be called the Wells Fargo Championship from 2011 to 2024.
All but two of those events were held at Quail Hollow. The first, in 2017, took place at Eagle Point Golf Club as the Charlotte, NC course hosted the PGA Championship. Three years later, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the 2020 Wells Fargo Championship to be cancelled.
QUAIL HOLLOW COURSE RECORD
As far as the course record goes, that has belonged to one man for much of the past 20 years. In 2010, Rory McIlroy finished off a remarkable week at the Wells Fargo Championship with a simply stunning 10-under round of 62.
Out in 32 thanks to four birdies, three of which arrived consecutively before the turn, McIlroy steamed away from the chasing pack via four more solo-stroke gains and an eagle down the back nine.
In doing so, McIlroy lifted his first PGA Tour title and become the youngest winner since Tiger Woods when he completed a four-stroke victory just two days before his 21st birthday.
Speaking after his incredible performance, McIlroy admitted that he wasn't fully aware of just how well he was scoring. He said: "I suppose I got into the zone. I hadn't realized I was going in 9, 10 under. I just know I got my nose in front and I was just trying to stay there."
Remarkably, earlier that very same day, Ryo Ishikawa fired in a 58 on the Japan Golf Tour to become one of the exclusive players to break 60.
However, the Quail Hollow record (at the time) would never have arrived if not for a miraculous late charge from the Northern Irishman on Friday.
Having missed both of his past two cuts, McIlroy was two shots away from the cut line with three holes to play at Quail Hollow. Staring down the barrel of another early exit, the fresh-faced talent blasted a 4-iron from 206 yards into the breeze and over the water to six feet, consequently setting up an eagle and helping him make the weekend on the number.
Five years later, at an event which McIlroy has won a record four times to date, he broke his own course record - an achievement which still stands to this day.
Sat on five-under for the tournament and facing an uphill battle to win his second Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy came out swinging and carded an 11-under 61 during round three.
The Northern Irishman posted five birdies on his front nine before adding another at the 10th. A run of consecutive birdies between holes 12-16 then saw him power home in 30 and complete an outstanding bogey-free display.
Wells Fargo Championship title number three duly arrived the following afternoon - despite a couple of bogeys - thanks to a three-under score of 69. His 21-under total for the week helped McIlroy triumph by a remarkable seven strokes.
With the PGA Championship once again taking place at Quail Hollow in 2025, many are wondering whether the five-time Major winner can immediately add number six at a course which McIlroy so clearly loves...
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
