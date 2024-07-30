Olympics Men's Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
2020 gold medal winner Xander Schauffele is grouped with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm in the first two rounds at Le Golf National
The men's Olympics golf tournament gets underway on Thursday at Le Golf National in Paris, and there are some eye-catching groupings in the first two rounds.
The action gets underway with local hero Victor Perez taking the opening tee shot. That will take place at 3.00am EDT (8.00am BST), while the others in the group of three are Germany's Matti Schmid and 2020 bronze medal winner C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei.
Much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy as he looks to bounce back from a missed cut at The Open. McIlroy represents Ireland at the Games, and he's grouped with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler of the US and Sweden's Ludvig Åberg, who ranks fourth in the world. The trio get started at 4.11am EDT (9.11am BST) on Thursday, with a tee time of 6.06am EDT (11.06am BST) on Friday.
Another strong group features American Wyndham Clark, Japan star Hideki Matsuyama and Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood. They get started at 3.44am EDT (8.44am BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 5.44am EDT (10.44am BST) on Friday.
Xander Schauffele is riding on the crest of a wave following two Major wins in 2024, most recently less than two weeks ago at The Open, and the 2020 gold medal winner is grouped with Norwegian star Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm, who heads into the tournament on the back of victory at LIV Golf United Kingdom. They begin at 5.55am EDT (10.55am BST) in the first round, with a start time of 3.55am EDT (8.55am BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Olympics men's tournament.
Olympics Men's Tee Times - Notable Groups
EDT (BST)
Round One
- 3.44am (8.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- 4.11am (9.11am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- 5.55am (10.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)
Round Two
- 3.55am (8.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 5.44am (10.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- 6.06am (11.06am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
Olympics Men's Tee Times - Round One
EDT (BST)
- 3.00am (8.00am): Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 3.11am (8.11am): Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
- 3.22am (8.22am): Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)
- 3.33am (8.33am): Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)
- 3.44am (8.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- 3.55am (8.55am): Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)
- 4.11am (9.11am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- 4.22am (9.22am): Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)
- 4.33am (9.33am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)
- 4.44am (9.44am): Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)
- 4.55am (9.55am): Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)
- 5.06am (10.06am): Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)
- 5.17am (10.17am): Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)
- 5.33am (10.33am): Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)
- 5.44am (10.44am): Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 5.55am (10.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 6.06am (11.06am): Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)
- 6.17am (11.17am): Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)
- 6.28am (11.28am): Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)
- 6.39am (11.39am): Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)
Olympics Men's Tee Times - Round Two
EDT (BST)
- 3.00am (8.00am): Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)
- 3.11am (8.11am): Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)
- 3.22am (8.22am): Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)
- 3.33am (8.33am): Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)
- 3.44am (8.44am): Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 3.55am (8.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 4.11am (9.11am): Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)
- 4.22am (9.22am): Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)
- 4.33am (9.33am): Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)
- 4.44am (9.44am): Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)
- 4.55am (9.55am): Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 5.06am (10.06am): Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
- 5.17am (10.17am): Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)
- 5.33am (10.33am): Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)
- 5.44am (10.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- 5.55am (10.55am): Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)
- 6.06am (11.06am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- 6.17am (11.17am): Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)
- 6.28am (11.28am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)
- 6.39am (11.39am): Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)
Read more: How to watch the Olympic Games golf
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
