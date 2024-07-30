Olympics Men's Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The men's Olympics golf tournament gets underway on Thursday at Le Golf National in Paris, and there are some eye-catching groupings in the first two rounds.

The action gets underway with local hero Victor Perez taking the opening tee shot. That will take place at 3.00am EDT (8.00am BST), while the others in the group of three are Germany's Matti Schmid and 2020 bronze medal winner C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei.

Much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy as he looks to bounce back from a missed cut at The Open. McIlroy represents Ireland at the Games, and he's grouped with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler of the US and Sweden's Ludvig Åberg, who ranks fourth in the world. The trio get started at 4.11am EDT (9.11am BST) on Thursday, with a tee time of 6.06am EDT (11.06am BST) on Friday.

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another strong group features American Wyndham Clark, Japan star Hideki Matsuyama and Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood. They get started at 3.44am EDT (8.44am BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 5.44am EDT (10.44am BST) on Friday.

Xander Schauffele is riding on the crest of a wave following two Major wins in 2024, most recently less than two weeks ago at The Open, and the 2020 gold medal winner is grouped with Norwegian star Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm, who heads into the tournament on the back of victory at LIV Golf United Kingdom. They begin at 5.55am EDT (10.55am BST) in the first round, with a start time of 3.55am EDT (8.55am BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Olympics men's tournament.

Olympics Men's Tee Times - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

3.44am (8.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain) 4.11am (9.11am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) 5.55am (10.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

Round Two

3.55am (8.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain) 5.44am (10.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain) 6.06am (11.06am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

American Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympics Men's Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

3.00am (8.00am): Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) 3.11am (8.11am): Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 3.22am (8.22am): Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 3.33am (8.33am): Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 3.44am (8.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain) 3.55am (8.55am): Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea) 4.11am (9.11am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) 4.22am (9.22am): Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 4.33am (9.33am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 4.44am (9.44am): Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China) 4.55am (9.55am): Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy) 5.06am (10.06am): Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain) 5.17am (10.17am): Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei) 5.33am (10.33am): Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium) 5.44am (10.44am): Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada) 5.55am (10.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.06am (11.06am): Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain) 6.17am (11.17am): Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 6.28am (11.28am): Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway) 6.39am (11.39am): Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Olympics Men's Tee Times - Round Two

EDT (BST)

3.00am (8.00am): Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy) 3.11am (8.11am): Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain) 3.22am (8.22am): Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei) 3.33am (8.33am): Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium) 3.44am (8.44am): Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada) 3.55am (8.55am): Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain) 4.11am (9.11am): Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain) 4.22am (9.22am): Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 4.33am (9.33am): Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway) 4.44am (9.44am): Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland) 4.55am (9.55am): Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) 5.06am (10.06am): Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 5.17am (10.17am): Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 5.33am (10.33am): Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 5.44am (10.44am): Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain) 5.55am (10.55am): Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea) 6.06am (11.06am): Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) 6.17am (11.17am): Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 6.28am (11.28am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 6.39am (11.39am): Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

