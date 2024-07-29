All 120 Paris Olympic Golfers Ranked

60 men and 60 women will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in separate events at Le Golf National - with several players outside the World's top-300 involved

Split image of Nelly Korda (left) and Scottie Scheffler
Jonny Leighfield
Two years after the qualification period began, all 120 golfers are preparing to begin their quest for an Olympic medal at Le Golf National in August.

Olympic Golf Qualification Explained

60 men and 60 women will compete in respective tournaments at the home of French golf, with two spots secured by the host nation at the Paris Games, the top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) automatically eligible (up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country), and the rest of the places available to the highest-placed eligible players in the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) - two per nation.

Ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Golf events accrued across a two-year rolling period, with more points offered in stronger-field tournaments and events over the most-recent 13-week period holding 100% of their weight. Said points were then devalued by 1.1% for each of the next 91 weeks before they were ultimately omitted.

On June 17 for the men and June 24 for the women, qualification ended and the Olympic golf fields were set. The OGR was ordered according to the average number of points that athletes managed to accumulate over the applicable time frame.

No more than four places per country were allowed, with only the US' male squad taking a quartet due to each of the athletes (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa) sitting inside the World's top-15 at the cut-off date.

Xander Schauffele with the Olympics gold medal

Xander Schauffele is the reigning men's Olympic golf champion

The Americans' female team has three golfers (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang), as do South Korea's women (Jin-young Ko, Amy Yang, and Hyo-joo Kim). Many other nations have two golfers per gender, while some have just the solitary competitor.

Due to the OWGR and OGR differing in terms of where many players rank, here is how all 120 golfers are positioned heading into the golf competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lilia Vu holds up the Chevron Championship trophy after her victory in 2023

Lilia Vu holds up the Chevron Championship trophy in 2023

Paris 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Field

Le Golf National: August 1-4

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Olympic Golf Rankings 2024
NameNationFinal OGRCurrent OWGR
Scottie SchefflerUSA11
Rory McIlroyIRL23
Xander SchauffeleUSA32
Ludvig AbergSWE44
Wyndham ClarkUSA55
Viktor HovlandNOR67
Collin MorikawaUSA76
Jon RahmESP810
Hideki MatsuyamaJPN912
Tommy FleetwoodGBR1014
Matt FitzpatrickGBR1122
Matthieu PavonFRA1223
Sepp StrakaAUT1326
Jason DayAUS1429
Tom KimKOR1520
Byeong Hun AnKOR1632
Shane LowryIRL1728
Nick TaylorCAN1844
Min Woo LeeAUS1936
Corey ConnersCAN2038
Christiaan BezuidenhoutRSA2146
Stephan JaegerGER2254
Nicolai HojgaardDEN2353
Thomas DetryBEL2457
Emiliano GrilloARG2567
Alex NorenSWE2651
Ryan FoxNZL2766
Erik van RooyenRSA2869
Adrian MeronkPOL2977
Victor PerezFRA3075
Keita NakajimaJPN3194
Thorbjorn OlesenDEN3285
Alejandro TostiARG33129
Joaquin NiemannCHI34114
Sami ValimakiFIN35110
Kevin YuTPE36118
David PuigESP37132
Matti SchmidGER38147
C.T. PanTPE3997
Carl YuanCHN40176
Camilo VillegasCOL41208
Matteo ManasseroITA42146
Adrien Dumont de ChassartBEL43213
Daniel HillierNZL44179
Guido MigliozziITA45131
Shubhankar SharmaIND46177
Rafael CamposPUR47264
Carlos OrtizMEX48272
Kiradech AphibarnratTHA49279
Gavin GreenMAS50277
Gaganjeet BhullarIND51301
Nico EchavarriaCOL52292
Mito PereiraCHI53341
Kris VenturaNOR54266
Phachara KhongwatmaiTHA55316
Abraham AncerMEX56357
Zecheng DouCHN57393
Fabrizio ZanottiPAR58353
Joel GirrbachSUI59372
Tapio PulkkanenFIN60427

Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Golf Field

Le Golf National: August 7-10

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Olympic Golf Rankings 2024
NameNationFinal OGRCurrent Rolex Ranking
Nelly KordaUSA11
Lilia VuUSA22
Jin-young KoKOR33
Ruoning YinCHN45
Amy YangKOR54
Celine BoutierFRA67
Hannah GreenAUS76
Charley HullGBR811
Rose ZhangUSA99
Yuka SasoJPN1010
Minjee LeeAUS1112
Atthaya ThitikulTHA1215
Hyo-joo KimKOR1313
Brooke HendersonCAN1418
Xiyu LinCHN1517
Lydia KoNZL1621
Miyu YamashitaJPN1716
Maja StarkSWE1823
Patty TavatanakitTHA1919
Linn GrantSWE2026
Carlota CigandaESP2131
Leona MaguireIRL2229
Georgia HallGBR2339
Ashleigh BuhaiRSA2450
Aditi AshokIND2561
Gaby LopezMEX2664
Esther HenseleitGER2754
Alexandra ForsterlingGER2872
Albane ValenzuelaSUI2970
Perrine DelacourFRA3078
Emily Kristine PedersenDEN3191
Peiyun ChienTPE3276
Nanna Koerstz MadsenDEN33111
Anne Van DamNED34114
Azahara MunozESP35120
Bianca PagdangananPHI36118
Morgane MetrauxSUI37136
Stephanie MeadowIRL38150
Manon De RoeyBEL39158
Wei-Ling HsuTPE40167
Diksha DagarIND41164
Emma SpitzAUT42182
Shannon TanSGP43166
Maria FassiMEX44203
Celine BorgeNOR45189
Klara Davidson SpilkovaCZE46212
Paula RetoRSA47161
Mariajo UribeCOL48196
Alessandra FanaliITA49218
Ashley LauMAS50311
Ursula WikstromFIN51301
Ana BelacSLO52303
Sara KouskovaCZE53275
Alena SharpCAN54299
Dottie ArdinaPHI55267
Noora KomulainenFIN56308
Madelene StavnarNOR57324
Ines LaklalechMAR58298
Sarah SchoberAUT59307
Pia BabnikSLO60340
