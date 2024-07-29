All 120 Paris Olympic Golfers Ranked

Two years after the qualification period began, all 120 golfers are preparing to begin their quest for an Olympic medal at Le Golf National in August.

Olympic Golf Qualification Explained

60 men and 60 women will compete in respective tournaments at the home of French golf, with two spots secured by the host nation at the Paris Games, the top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) automatically eligible (up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country), and the rest of the places available to the highest-placed eligible players in the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) - two per nation.

Ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Golf events accrued across a two-year rolling period, with more points offered in stronger-field tournaments and events over the most-recent 13-week period holding 100% of their weight. Said points were then devalued by 1.1% for each of the next 91 weeks before they were ultimately omitted.

On June 17 for the men and June 24 for the women, qualification ended and the Olympic golf fields were set. The OGR was ordered according to the average number of points that athletes managed to accumulate over the applicable time frame.

No more than four places per country were allowed, with only the US' male squad taking a quartet due to each of the athletes (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa) sitting inside the World's top-15 at the cut-off date.

The Americans' female team has three golfers (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang), as do South Korea's women (Jin-young Ko, Amy Yang, and Hyo-joo Kim). Many other nations have two golfers per gender, while some have just the solitary competitor.

Due to the OWGR and OGR differing in terms of where many players rank, here is how all 120 golfers are positioned heading into the golf competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Field

Le Golf National: August 1-4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Olympic Golf Rankings 2024 Name Nation Final OGR Current OWGR Scottie Scheffler USA 1 1 Rory McIlroy IRL 2 3 Xander Schauffele USA 3 2 Ludvig Aberg SWE 4 4 Wyndham Clark USA 5 5 Viktor Hovland NOR 6 7 Collin Morikawa USA 7 6 Jon Rahm ESP 8 10 Hideki Matsuyama JPN 9 12 Tommy Fleetwood GBR 10 14 Matt Fitzpatrick GBR 11 22 Matthieu Pavon FRA 12 23 Sepp Straka AUT 13 26 Jason Day AUS 14 29 Tom Kim KOR 15 20 Byeong Hun An KOR 16 32 Shane Lowry IRL 17 28 Nick Taylor CAN 18 44 Min Woo Lee AUS 19 36 Corey Conners CAN 20 38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout RSA 21 46 Stephan Jaeger GER 22 54 Nicolai Hojgaard DEN 23 53 Thomas Detry BEL 24 57 Emiliano Grillo ARG 25 67 Alex Noren SWE 26 51 Ryan Fox NZL 27 66 Erik van Rooyen RSA 28 69 Adrian Meronk POL 29 77 Victor Perez FRA 30 75 Keita Nakajima JPN 31 94 Thorbjorn Olesen DEN 32 85 Alejandro Tosti ARG 33 129 Joaquin Niemann CHI 34 114 Sami Valimaki FIN 35 110 Kevin Yu TPE 36 118 David Puig ESP 37 132 Matti Schmid GER 38 147 C.T. Pan TPE 39 97 Carl Yuan CHN 40 176 Camilo Villegas COL 41 208 Matteo Manassero ITA 42 146 Adrien Dumont de Chassart BEL 43 213 Daniel Hillier NZL 44 179 Guido Migliozzi ITA 45 131 Shubhankar Sharma IND 46 177 Rafael Campos PUR 47 264 Carlos Ortiz MEX 48 272 Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 49 279 Gavin Green MAS 50 277 Gaganjeet Bhullar IND 51 301 Nico Echavarria COL 52 292 Mito Pereira CHI 53 341 Kris Ventura NOR 54 266 Phachara Khongwatmai THA 55 316 Abraham Ancer MEX 56 357 Zecheng Dou CHN 57 393 Fabrizio Zanotti PAR 58 353 Joel Girrbach SUI 59 372 Tapio Pulkkanen FIN 60 427

Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Golf Field

Le Golf National: August 7-10