All 120 Paris Olympic Golfers Ranked
60 men and 60 women will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in separate events at Le Golf National - with several players outside the World's top-300 involved
Two years after the qualification period began, all 120 golfers are preparing to begin their quest for an Olympic medal at Le Golf National in August.
Olympic Golf Qualification Explained
60 men and 60 women will compete in respective tournaments at the home of French golf, with two spots secured by the host nation at the Paris Games, the top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) automatically eligible (up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country), and the rest of the places available to the highest-placed eligible players in the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) - two per nation.
Ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Golf events accrued across a two-year rolling period, with more points offered in stronger-field tournaments and events over the most-recent 13-week period holding 100% of their weight. Said points were then devalued by 1.1% for each of the next 91 weeks before they were ultimately omitted.
On June 17 for the men and June 24 for the women, qualification ended and the Olympic golf fields were set. The OGR was ordered according to the average number of points that athletes managed to accumulate over the applicable time frame.
No more than four places per country were allowed, with only the US' male squad taking a quartet due to each of the athletes (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa) sitting inside the World's top-15 at the cut-off date.
The Americans' female team has three golfers (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang), as do South Korea's women (Jin-young Ko, Amy Yang, and Hyo-joo Kim). Many other nations have two golfers per gender, while some have just the solitary competitor.
Due to the OWGR and OGR differing in terms of where many players rank, here is how all 120 golfers are positioned heading into the golf competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paris 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Field
Le Golf National: August 1-4
|Name
|Nation
|Final OGR
|Current OWGR
|Scottie Scheffler
|USA
|1
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|IRL
|2
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|USA
|3
|2
|Ludvig Aberg
|SWE
|4
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|USA
|5
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|NOR
|6
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|USA
|7
|6
|Jon Rahm
|ESP
|8
|10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|9
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|GBR
|10
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|GBR
|11
|22
|Matthieu Pavon
|FRA
|12
|23
|Sepp Straka
|AUT
|13
|26
|Jason Day
|AUS
|14
|29
|Tom Kim
|KOR
|15
|20
|Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|16
|32
|Shane Lowry
|IRL
|17
|28
|Nick Taylor
|CAN
|18
|44
|Min Woo Lee
|AUS
|19
|36
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|20
|38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|RSA
|21
|46
|Stephan Jaeger
|GER
|22
|54
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|DEN
|23
|53
|Thomas Detry
|BEL
|24
|57
|Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|25
|67
|Alex Noren
|SWE
|26
|51
|Ryan Fox
|NZL
|27
|66
|Erik van Rooyen
|RSA
|28
|69
|Adrian Meronk
|POL
|29
|77
|Victor Perez
|FRA
|30
|75
|Keita Nakajima
|JPN
|31
|94
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|DEN
|32
|85
|Alejandro Tosti
|ARG
|33
|129
|Joaquin Niemann
|CHI
|34
|114
|Sami Valimaki
|FIN
|35
|110
|Kevin Yu
|TPE
|36
|118
|David Puig
|ESP
|37
|132
|Matti Schmid
|GER
|38
|147
|C.T. Pan
|TPE
|39
|97
|Carl Yuan
|CHN
|40
|176
|Camilo Villegas
|COL
|41
|208
|Matteo Manassero
|ITA
|42
|146
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|BEL
|43
|213
|Daniel Hillier
|NZL
|44
|179
|Guido Migliozzi
|ITA
|45
|131
|Shubhankar Sharma
|IND
|46
|177
|Rafael Campos
|PUR
|47
|264
|Carlos Ortiz
|MEX
|48
|272
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|THA
|49
|279
|Gavin Green
|MAS
|50
|277
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|IND
|51
|301
|Nico Echavarria
|COL
|52
|292
|Mito Pereira
|CHI
|53
|341
|Kris Ventura
|NOR
|54
|266
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|THA
|55
|316
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|56
|357
|Zecheng Dou
|CHN
|57
|393
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|PAR
|58
|353
|Joel Girrbach
|SUI
|59
|372
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|FIN
|60
|427
Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Golf Field
Le Golf National: August 7-10
|Name
|Nation
|Final OGR
|Current Rolex Ranking
|Nelly Korda
|USA
|1
|1
|Lilia Vu
|USA
|2
|2
|Jin-young Ko
|KOR
|3
|3
|Ruoning Yin
|CHN
|4
|5
|Amy Yang
|KOR
|5
|4
|Celine Boutier
|FRA
|6
|7
|Hannah Green
|AUS
|7
|6
|Charley Hull
|GBR
|8
|11
|Rose Zhang
|USA
|9
|9
|Yuka Saso
|JPN
|10
|10
|Minjee Lee
|AUS
|11
|12
|Atthaya Thitikul
|THA
|12
|15
|Hyo-joo Kim
|KOR
|13
|13
|Brooke Henderson
|CAN
|14
|18
|Xiyu Lin
|CHN
|15
|17
|Lydia Ko
|NZL
|16
|21
|Miyu Yamashita
|JPN
|17
|16
|Maja Stark
|SWE
|18
|23
|Patty Tavatanakit
|THA
|19
|19
|Linn Grant
|SWE
|20
|26
|Carlota Ciganda
|ESP
|21
|31
|Leona Maguire
|IRL
|22
|29
|Georgia Hall
|GBR
|23
|39
|Ashleigh Buhai
|RSA
|24
|50
|Aditi Ashok
|IND
|25
|61
|Gaby Lopez
|MEX
|26
|64
|Esther Henseleit
|GER
|27
|54
|Alexandra Forsterling
|GER
|28
|72
|Albane Valenzuela
|SUI
|29
|70
|Perrine Delacour
|FRA
|30
|78
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|DEN
|31
|91
|Peiyun Chien
|TPE
|32
|76
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|DEN
|33
|111
|Anne Van Dam
|NED
|34
|114
|Azahara Munoz
|ESP
|35
|120
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|PHI
|36
|118
|Morgane Metraux
|SUI
|37
|136
|Stephanie Meadow
|IRL
|38
|150
|Manon De Roey
|BEL
|39
|158
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|TPE
|40
|167
|Diksha Dagar
|IND
|41
|164
|Emma Spitz
|AUT
|42
|182
|Shannon Tan
|SGP
|43
|166
|Maria Fassi
|MEX
|44
|203
|Celine Borge
|NOR
|45
|189
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|CZE
|46
|212
|Paula Reto
|RSA
|47
|161
|Mariajo Uribe
|COL
|48
|196
|Alessandra Fanali
|ITA
|49
|218
|Ashley Lau
|MAS
|50
|311
|Ursula Wikstrom
|FIN
|51
|301
|Ana Belac
|SLO
|52
|303
|Sara Kouskova
|CZE
|53
|275
|Alena Sharp
|CAN
|54
|299
|Dottie Ardina
|PHI
|55
|267
|Noora Komulainen
|FIN
|56
|308
|Madelene Stavnar
|NOR
|57
|324
|Ines Laklalech
|MAR
|58
|298
|Sarah Schober
|AUT
|59
|307
|Pia Babnik
|SLO
|60
|340
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Team GB Golf Uniforms - How You Can Get The Adidas Gear
Team GB will be looking to secure more medals at the 2024 Olympics, and the adidas golf gear the players will be wearing is now available to buy online!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Golf In The Olympics Might Look Different Next Time At LA 2028
Discussions are taking place behind the scenes for a new Olympic golf format
By Michael Weston Published
-
What’s The Playoff Format For Medals In Olympic Golf?
If you're a neutral fan, you'll probably he hoping to see a playoff, for things could get quite exciting
By Michael Weston Published
-
All You Need To Know About Golf In The Paris 2024 Olympics
Golf is in the Olympics for the third straight Games - here's what you need to know ahead of the men's and women's tournaments
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Represent Ireland In The Olympics?
The County Down-born golfer has previously explained why he opts to play for Ireland and not Team GB
By Michael Weston Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Played In The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The men’s field of 60 featured 14 players who would later sign for LIV Golf – here are the details on who they are and how they performed
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 Golfers Who Won Medals In The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
After returning to the Olympics in 2016, golf was again in the schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Games – here are the players who won the medals
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many Fans Are There At Le Golf National For The Olympic Games?
The Paris Olympic committee has released the number of available tickets for each day of the men's and women's golf events, which are expected to be sold out
By Jonny Leighfield Published