Who Are The Favorites To Win Gold In The 2024 Olympic Golf Competition?
With plenty of top names participating in the men's and women's 2024 Olympic golf competition, who is likely to pick up a gold medal at Le Golf National?
This August, 120 of the world’s finest male and female golfers will tee it up at Le Golf National, Paris, to compete for Olympic Gold. It’s a once-every-four-years chance for players to represent their country and stand atop an Olympic podium.
Both men’s and women’s events have been growing steadily in importance and stature since golf's return to the Olympic schedule in 2016. Much like it has in tennis, the significance of Olympic Gold has increased in the minds of both the golf-viewing public and the players themselves.
Nelly Korda and Xander Schauffele, two recent Major winners, go into the tournaments in Paris as defending champions but a host of star players from across the globe will be hoping to deny them the chance to pick up second Golds...
Who Are The Betting Favorites To Win The Gold Medal In Men's Golf At The 2024 Olympics?
- Scottie Scheffler (USA) - 4/1
- Xander Schauffele (USA) - 6/1
- Rory McIlroy (IRL) - 9/1
- Ludvig Aberg (SWE) - 12/1
- Jon Rahm (ESP) - 12/1
- Collin Morikawa (USA) - 14/1
- Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) - 20/1
Who Are The Betting Favorites To Win The Gold Medal In Women's Golf At The 2024 Olympics?
- Nelly Korda (USA) - 6/1
- Atthaya Thitikul (THA) - 8/1
- Lilia Vu (USA) - 9/1
- Jin Young Ko (KOR) - 14/1
- Ayaka Furue (JPN) - 16/1
- Brooke Henderson (CAN) - 18/1
- Rose Zhang (USA) - 18/1
Who Are The Likely Contenders In The Men's Olympic Golf Competition?
Scottie Scheffler – The World No.1 is favourite in every tournament he tees it up in just now. At the time of writing, his worst finish in his last ten starts had been a tie for 10th and he’s won four times this year, including The Masters.
Xander Schauffele – The US PGA champion had also been in red-hot form at the time of writing. Schauffele is an excellent iron player and brilliant ball-striker. As mentioned previously, those are skills that will serve a player very well at this venue.
Rory McIlroy – He's just a brilliant natural talent. He was disappointed to narrowly miss out on a medal for Ireland last time in Japan and he will want to fill that gap on his impressive golfing CV.
Tommy Fleetwood – He won the 2017 Open de France around this layout and also enjoyed a great Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in 2018, scoring four points from his five matches.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matthieu Pavon – He will be hoping to delight the French crowds and secure a home win. He’s enjoyed strong results on the PGA Tour this year, including a victory at Torrey Pines.
Who Are The Likely Contenders In The Women's Olympic Golf Competition?
Nelly Korda – The American is dominating women’s golf right now. She currently has more than double the Rolex Ranking points of second-placed Lilia Vu. She had won six of her last eight starts at the time of writing and will start favourite at Le Golf National to defend her Olympic title.
Celine Boutier – Currently ranked 3rd in the world after a stellar 2023, French star Boutier will (like Pavon) receive huge support from the home fans. The reigning Evian champion would undoubtedly be an extremely popular winner.
Rose Zhang – The 21-year-old former World Amateur No.1 is an exceptional talent. She won her very first tournament as a professional and recently won again on the LPGA Tour.
Charley Hull – The Englishwoman was tied 7th in the Rio Olympics and will be looking to get on the podium this time out. A powerful player, her game should be well suited to Le Golf National.
Lydia Ko – She’s been a medallist in both Rio and Tokyo but hasn’t stood on the top step of the podium. She’d love to rectify that in Paris. She hasn’t been at the absolute top of her game recently, but she has the skills to pull a winning performance out of the bag when it matters most.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
- Barry PlummerStaff Writer
-
-
Here Is What The USA Golf Team Will Be Wearing At The Olympics... And It's Also Now Available To Buy!
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are upon us, and you can now buy the uniform that Team USA will be wearing at Le Golf National
By Sonny Evans Published
-
All You Need To Know About Golf In The Paris 2024 Olympics
Golf is in the Olympics for the third straight Games - here's what you need to know ahead of the men's and women's tournaments
By Paul Higham Published
-
Royal Troon Member Colin Montgomerie’s In-Depth Open Championship Hole-By-Hole Guide
Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year’s Open host venue, gives his take on how the pros will try to navigate the famous old links…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘I’ve Dreamed Of Winning The Open Since I Was 5 Years Old’ – Tommy Fleetwood On Why He 'Absolutely' Has The Game To Win At Royal Troon
Tommy Fleetwood has his sights firmly set on lifting the Claret Jug. We speak exclusively to the Englishman about his Open Championship memories and his desire to break his Major duck at Royal Troon
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘Phil Was Shocked. He Said It Was The First Time In His Career He’d Played That Well And Not Won’ – Henrik Stenson Recalls His Epic Open Victory At Troon
Henrik Stenson reflects on his stunning shootout with Phil Mickelson in 2016, a duel which will always be remembered as one of the greatest in Open history…
By Robin Barwick Published
-
‘My Wife Threw Me A Brian The Butcher-Themed Party. It Was A Riot’ – 2023 Open Winner Brian Harman On His Career-Changing Hoylake Victory, Hunting Banter With The British Media And His Love Of Links Golf
Brian Harman produced some brilliant golf at Royal Liverpool last year to land his first Major title. He talks exclusively about that week at Hoylake, the response to his victory, appreciating his success and more…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'Winning The Ryder Cup At Bethpage Would Be One Of The Highest Achievements In My Career' – Rory McIlroy Talks Exclusively About His Ryder Cup Passion, Pinehurst, Leaving A Legacy And Defining Success
In this exclusive interview, four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy reflects on his career to date, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, the year's final two Majors and leaving a legacy...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
7 Reasons Why Golfers Are Great In Relationships
Golfers have a lot of desirable qualities when it comes to relationships, but how many of these apply to you or your other half?
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Is A Debut Masters And Major Victory Possible For Ludvig Aberg? 'I Mean, I'd Like To Think So, Absolutely'
Ludvig Aberg speaks exclusively to Golf Monthly about his upcoming Major debut in The Masters and the incredible start he's had to his professional career
By Michael Weston Published
-
Revealed... The Best Golfers In The England Football Team, According To Captain Harry Kane
Harry Kane is an accomplished golfer as well as a world-class striker. Here, the Bayern Munich player reveals the best golfers in the England football team
By Nick Bonfield Published