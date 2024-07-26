What Golfers Get For Winning Gold At The Olympics

Golf is in the Olympics for the third consecutive games at Paris 2024 - so what do you get when you win gold at Le Golf National?

You are presented with a medal that can only be claimed every four years - a prize which is up there as one of the greatest things you can win in all sport, and this year's one features a very cool nod to the famous Eiffel Tower.

There's also money up for grabs - although not the millions that we see won week-in, week-out on the elite circuits. As well as the gold and the money, there's also Major exemptions and other perks.

We take a look at what golfers get when they win gold at the Olympics:

Gold Medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Olympic gold medal is right up there as one of the greatest things you can win in sport, and this year's pays tribute to a famous monument in the host city of Paris.

Every medal won at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics features a hexagonal piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower. The structure has been renovated multiple times and iron taken from it in the past has been kept safe to use in other ways. Very cool.

Money

World Athletics announced this year that it had ringfenced $2.4m to use as prize money for the 2024 Olympics, with gold medal winners earning $50,000 USD.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some Individual National Olympic Committees may also pay prize money to their athletes, with the The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reportedly giving $37,500 for gold medal winners, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze, for example.

Major exemptions



(Image credit: Getty Images)

A huge perk, especially for the lower ranked players or the LIV Golfers in the Olympics, if they win gold is the Major exemptions that come with the gold medal.

Those teeing it up in the men's Olympic field will be competing for spots in all four Majors for 2025 - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open - while the women's Olympic golf winner will earn their place into the next five Majors - the 2024 AIG Women's Open and the 2025 Chevron Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, US Women's Open and Evian Championship.

World Ranking points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World ranking points are up for grabs, too.

Gold medal winner Xander Schauffele won 50 points last time, while Justin Rose picked up 46 at Rio 2016. Majors give 100 to the winner.

Nelly Korda won 37 points in Tokyo, with Inbee Park earning 34 in Rio 2016. Women's Majors also offer 100 points to the winner.

The Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as earning a spot in all four men's Majors, the men's gold medal winner - provided they don't play in LIV Golf - will also secure their spot at TPC Sawgrass for the 2025 Players Championship.

The PGA Tour's flagship event carried a huge $25m purse this year - which was bigger than the Majors.

The Sentry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the men's gold medal winner is a PGA Tour member, they also earn a spot at The Sentry in the first week of January 2025, meaning they can begin the year in Hawaii at the big money Signature event at Kapalua.

LPGA Hall of Fame

The women's gold medal winner will pick up one LPGA Hall of Fame point.

Major wins get two points while regular LPGA wins as well as Vare Trophy and Rolex Player of the Year titles earn one point.

You need 27 points to enter the HOF.