What Golfers Get For Winning Gold At The Olympics
From a piece of the Eiffel Tower to Major exemptions, here's what golfers get when they win a gold medal at Paris 2024...
Golf is in the Olympics for the third consecutive games at Paris 2024 - so what do you get when you win gold at Le Golf National?
You are presented with a medal that can only be claimed every four years - a prize which is up there as one of the greatest things you can win in all sport, and this year's one features a very cool nod to the famous Eiffel Tower.
There's also money up for grabs - although not the millions that we see won week-in, week-out on the elite circuits. As well as the gold and the money, there's also Major exemptions and other perks.
We take a look at what golfers get when they win gold at the Olympics:
Gold Medal
An Olympic gold medal is right up there as one of the greatest things you can win in sport, and this year's pays tribute to a famous monument in the host city of Paris.
Every medal won at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics features a hexagonal piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower. The structure has been renovated multiple times and iron taken from it in the past has been kept safe to use in other ways. Very cool.
Money
World Athletics announced this year that it had ringfenced $2.4m to use as prize money for the 2024 Olympics, with gold medal winners earning $50,000 USD.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Some Individual National Olympic Committees may also pay prize money to their athletes, with the The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reportedly giving $37,500 for gold medal winners, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze, for example.
Major exemptions
A huge perk, especially for the lower ranked players or the LIV Golfers in the Olympics, if they win gold is the Major exemptions that come with the gold medal.
Those teeing it up in the men's Olympic field will be competing for spots in all four Majors for 2025 - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open - while the women's Olympic golf winner will earn their place into the next five Majors - the 2024 AIG Women's Open and the 2025 Chevron Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, US Women's Open and Evian Championship.
World Ranking points
World ranking points are up for grabs, too.
Gold medal winner Xander Schauffele won 50 points last time, while Justin Rose picked up 46 at Rio 2016. Majors give 100 to the winner.
Nelly Korda won 37 points in Tokyo, with Inbee Park earning 34 in Rio 2016. Women's Majors also offer 100 points to the winner.
The Players Championship
As well as earning a spot in all four men's Majors, the men's gold medal winner - provided they don't play in LIV Golf - will also secure their spot at TPC Sawgrass for the 2025 Players Championship.
The PGA Tour's flagship event carried a huge $25m purse this year - which was bigger than the Majors.
The Sentry
If the men's gold medal winner is a PGA Tour member, they also earn a spot at The Sentry in the first week of January 2025, meaning they can begin the year in Hawaii at the big money Signature event at Kapalua.
LPGA Hall of Fame
The women's gold medal winner will pick up one LPGA Hall of Fame point.
Major wins get two points while regular LPGA wins as well as Vare Trophy and Rolex Player of the Year titles earn one point.
You need 27 points to enter the HOF.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
When Are The Solheim Cup Teams Confirmed?
The Solheim Cup takes place on US soil in September, with qualification for both sides ongoing ahead of the biennial contest
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Calls For Links Event To Be Added To LIV Golf Schedule
The Legion XIII captain has told Golf Digest a links event immediately before The Open would offer the ideal preparation for LIV Golf players
By Mike Hall Published
-
When Are The Solheim Cup Teams Confirmed?
The Solheim Cup takes place on US soil in September, with qualification for both sides ongoing ahead of the biennial contest
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Listen To The Official Anthem Of The AIG Women’s Open
'Rising Up' has been crafted to drive new energy to the sport and give the AIG Women's Open a memorable sound for years to come
By Alison Root Published
-
'It's Definitely Up There With Majors' - LIV Golf Pro On Olympics
Abraham Ancer, who won gold at the Pan American Games last year, says the Olympics is up there with golf's four Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'A Dream Come True' - Jon Rahm Relishing Return To Paris For Olympic Bid
A return to Paris will hold fond memories for Jon Rahm as he completes "a dream come true" in playing in the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch The Olympic Golf Events At Paris 2024
Find out how to watch a star-studded men's and women's Olympic Golf event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in both the USA and UK
By Paul Higham Published
-
CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Many of the world’s best are competing at the Canada event, including defending champion Megan Khang
By Mike Hall Published
-
Star Wars Fan Ayaka Furue Takes Inspiration From Iconic Quote To Snatch Evian Championship Victory Via Late Burst
The Japanese golfer went five under through her final five holes to snatch the win away from her rivals at Evian Resort - all while thinking about six influential words...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The penultimate women's Major of the 2024 season offers up its highest-ever prize purse - almost double what it was in 2019
By Jonny Leighfield Published