'Obscene Money To Be Throwing At Sport' - MacIntyre On Saudi League

While an increasing number of players have reportedly requested releases to play in next month’s LIV Golf Invitational Series, one man who won’t be signing up is Robert MacIntyre.

The 25-year-old Scot, who is participating in this week’s British Masters at The Belfry, was unequivocal in his distaste for the tournament, particularly the money on offer. Speaking before the tournament, he said: “I won’t be there. Simple as that, I won’t be there. At the end of the day, there’s crazy, crazy money getting thrown at it. If you ask me, it’s obscene money to be throwing at sport. There’s only so much money that a human needs.”

MacIntyre’s comments clearly differ from the opinions of others who have confirmed their intentions to play in the series, including Lee Westwood, who earlier said: “I’m an independent contractor that, you know, I work for myself. It’s my job and I have to do what’s right for me.” The former World No.1’s comments came just days after it was reported Phil Mickelson had accepted $30m up front to play in all eight of its events.

Still, as far as MacIntyre is concerned, there is only so much money one person could need. He said: “For me right now, I’m comfortable. I’ve got a house, a home, my family is healthy. I’ve got a car I can drive. I have clothes I can put on and I can still treat myself and my family. What do I need? Just now, I’m as happy as I can be in the life of Robert MacIntyre.”

MacIntyre’s comments echo those of another player who has distanced himself from the Greg Norman-fronted series, Rory McIlroy. In February, the Northern Irishman declared he was sick of talking about the series and said: “I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago, and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

While comments like McIlroy’s and MacIntyre’s are refreshing during a period when money often dominates the headlines, there is little doubt that the prizes on offer in the LIV Golf Invitational Series will turn plenty of heads. A total of $255m will be won across the eight events, with players finishing last after each of the regular tournaments still guaranteed at least $120,000.

MacIntyre's remarks follow a tweet from golf commentator Luke Elvy, who wrote that he'd heard around 80 PGA Tour pros had requested releases to play in the series. He also explained the prizes on offer were a significant factor, saying: "Money always wins".