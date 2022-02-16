'I'm So Sick Of It' - McIlroy Tired Of Saudi Super League Chat

Rory McIlroy says he is "so sick" of talking about the rumoured Saudi Super League as speculation continues to grow over the potential of a breakaway circuit and which players might sign up.

McIlroy also described the prospect of a super league as "a massive risk" and said the fact that he, along with the world's top two players Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are sticking with the PGA Tour, "has to tell you something."

"Oh, I'm so sick of it," McIlroy said of the rumoured new golf league ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational. "Curious, I don't know if I'm curious, but yeah, look, I guess I'm intrigued who would -- certainly for the younger guys, like it just seems a massive risk and I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career, for sure.

"I don't think that's what a rival golf league is really, that's not what they're going to want, is it? They don't want some sort of league that's like a pre-Champions Tour. I don't know, yeah, like I guess I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career. You look at the people that have already said no, Rahm, No. 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."

Earlier in the day, the four-time Major winner was asked about the Saudi-backed golf league by Golf Digest, where he said that the money isn't going to change their lives, whilst players who leave the PGA Tour would be "tarnishing" their reputations.

“Look, I’ve lived it—for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life,” McIlroy told Golf Digest. “I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

It's been a big week of speculation with sources saying that Bryson DeChambeau has signed up for the rumoured league and PGA Tour player Kramer Hickok saying he thinks 17 players have signed up already.