The introduction of walk-and-talk interviews during PGA Tour events has not been without controversy, and Jack Nicklaus is the latest to criticize the initiative.

Mid-round interviews were introduced on the PGA Tour at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, when Max Homa was mic’d up, and later that year, Rory McIlroy got in on the act at The Masters, although some later questioned the wisdom of the move, wondering if it had been a distraction as he went on to miss the cut.

The innovation has divided players, too. For example, shortly after its introduction, Xander Schauffele admitted he was reluctant to embrace it, saying, “It’s just distracting to me personally.” However, earlier this year, Justin Thomas penned a lengthy letter to his PGA Tour peers advocating closer TV player relationships, including mid-round interviews.

Now we can add Jack Nicklaus to the list of names firmly in the “against” category. The 18-time Major winner is hosting the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village and during the second round, he was a guest in the Golf Channel broadcast booth when co-leader Ben Griffin was interviewed on the 17th by Rex Hoggard.

Ben Griffin was interviewed during the second round of the Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the 85-year-old made his feelings very clear on where he stood on the interviews. He said: “I can’t stand that... the interview on the golf course. Let me tell you how I think, how I feel. I mean, seriously, here’s a guy [Griffin] who's leading the golf tournament, he’s just hit the edge of the rough, he’s got a very difficult shot on a very difficult hole, and you’re talking to him about stuff that totally takes his mind off of what he was doing.”

He wasn’t finished there, suggesting that in an earlier era, they would not be tolerated, adding: “How do you think [Ben] Hogan would respond to that question?” Announcer Terry Gannon interjected: “Times have changed,” before Nicklaus replied: “You would not have any teeth left if you did. He’d hit you right in the face with it.”

If Griffin, who won the Charles Schwab Challenge, had been distracted by the interview, it didn’t show as he got out of the rough with his next shot before making par on his way to a round of 72 to for a two-shot overnight lead with Nick Taylor.

Following his round, Griffin, who also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Andrew Novak, admitted his confidence is soaring. He said: “I don't think it can get any better. I basically - someone said I'm the hottest golfer on the PGA Tour. I mean, I feel like I'm playing right now with a ton of confidence.

“I'm hitting it kind of more or less where I'm looking with a lot of my clubs. So it's just really fun to go on these - golf's cyclical, but it's fun to be on these highs and I'm just going to try to stay on the high as long as possible.”