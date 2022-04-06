Hideki Matsuyama Hosts Pre Masters Champions Dinner
Hideki Matsuyama has hosted the Champions Dinner where the Japanese inspired menu proved to be a success
Hideki Matsuyama has hosted his Champions Dinner with former-winners from years gone by in attendance. Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese male player to win a Major championship at the Masters last year, served up the cuisine of his homeland with assorted sushi and sashimi before miso glazed black cod and the famed, and expensive, A5 wagyu beef.
The menu proved to be a big hit with Jordan Spieth saying: "I'm going to have seconds of all of it!" Spieth's Ryder Cup teammate, Dustin Johnson, was equally as excited by the feast: "They're all things I really enjoy." Like Matsuyama, Johnson served a miso-fish when he hosted the Champions Dinner last year.
Matsuyama revealed he was excited to return to Augusta National as the defending champion but did admit to some pre-Champions Dinner nerves; largely due to the language barrier and the expectancy for him to give a speech. Based on the feedback from his peers, he need not to have worried.
Sergio Garcia, who was the last European to win the Masters after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff in 2017, thanked the Japanese superstar and described the evening as: "A memorable and five-star Champions Dinner."
A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Champions Dinner was attended by Tiger Woods, who revealed his intention to play in the Masters just 14-months on from sustaining severe leg injuries in a car accident. The five-time Masters champion was joined by Jack Nicklaus, who is said to be "delighted" that Woods intends to play.
The tradition began in 1952 when reigning champion Ben Hogan hosted a dinner for all previous winners. The inaugural dinner marked the formation of the Masters Club; with its members limited to former champions and only a small selection of honorary inductees. The Masters Club is now exclusively known as the Champions Dinner.
Perhaps the most meaningful dinner took place in 2011 when Phil Mickelson arranged a Spanish feast to celebrate the life of former-champion, Seve Ballesteros. Ballesteros was unable to attend as his health worsened and he would sadly pass away just one month later.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
