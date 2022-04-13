Tiger Woods Files For Entry To The US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods performed encouragingly in his long-awaited comeback from injury at last week's Masters at Augusta National, and now he has filed an entry to play in June’s US Open.

After making the cut and coming through all four rounds relatively unscathed last week, Woods appears willing to take his comeback a step further by targeting the third Major of the year at Brookline. The United States Golf Association’s official website, USGA.org, includes an Entrant Lookup section, and Woods appears in a search as an applicant for the tournament.

After The Masters, Woods declared St Andrews, which hosts this year’s 150th Open Championship, his “favourite course in the world,” and confirmed he’ll play in the July tournament. He also said he would try to play May’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Speaking to Sky Sports on his chances of appearing in both Majors, Woods said: “I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, and it’s my favourite golf course in the world. So I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don’t know. I will try, there’s no doubt, this week I will try and get ready for Southern Hills, and we’ll see what this body is able to do.” If his body allows it, it appears Woods is now targeting all four 2022 Majors.

Another player whose immediate future has been uncertain of late is Phil Mickelson. However, Lefty has also filed an entry to play in the US Open as the golf world awaits his return to the game after controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational Series.

As for Woods, he has won the US Open three times, most recently in 2008. While it’s perhaps premature to think he will add to that total this year, if he tees it up at Brookline in June, it will be another remarkable step on his journey to fitness following the car crash in February last year that left him with shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg.

