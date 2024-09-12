The $350,000 Richard Mille Watch Nelly Korda Is Wearing At The Solheim Cup
Nelly Korda is one of the biggest names in golf and, at the 19th staging of the Solheim Cup, the World No.1 has been seen wearing an eye-catching time piece
It's no secret that the world's best players draw the biggest sponsors and, since the late 2010s, Nelly Korda has been seen donning luxury watch brand, Richard Mille, who also work with a number of stars in the game of golf.
Heading into the Solheim Cup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, the World No.1 has been spotted wearing a red, white and blue colorway on her Nike shoes, as well as an eye-catching Richard Mille RM 07-04 watch.
Released in 2023, Richard Mille claim it's their 'first women's sports watch' and describe it as 'totally in tune with the constraints imposed by the disciplines of our sportswomen. It combines ergonomics and ultra-lightness, performance and resistance, extreme skeletonization and architectural aesthetics'.
Priced at $350,000, it's crammed with technology and was designed in collaboration with six professional athletes, including Korda herself. The other athletes include professional motorsport drivers Aurora Straus and Margot Laffite, as well heptathlete Nafi Thiam, high jumper Yuliya Levchenko and three time Olympic gold medalist skier Ester Ledecka.
Since its release, the American been seen wearing the RM 07-04 at multiple events and tournaments, with Korda changing the straps and colors to suit. What's more, her brother Sebastian, and sister Jessica, are also ambassadors of Richard Mille and, back in May 2023, the sisters were present in Singapore to mark the launch of the model. On that evening, Nelly was wearing the RM 07-04, whilst Jessica was wearing a $250,000, RM 07-01 Racing Red.
It's not just the Kordas who wear Richard Mille, though, as two-time Masters winner, Bubba Watson, can be seen regularly wearing the 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson', a model that will cost you $2.5 million!
Dressed up in pink and white, which is the same colorway as Watson's driver, the American has "been pushing Richard for a pink watch for ten years!" Joining the brand in 2011, there are just 50 of these 38-02 watches available, with the company calling it: "The watchmaking equivalent of a hole-in-one."
Turning the attention back to the Solheim Cup, Korda heads into the historic team event in fine form, having claimed six LPGA Tour titles in 2024, including an historic run of five wins on the spin. However, despite featuring in the last three Solheim Cups, the 26-year-old is yet to be on a winning American side, as she'll hope it's fourth time lucky this time around.
