Nelly Korda Debuts New TaylorMade Driver At Grant Thornton Invitational

It's no secret that Christmas time is the period where new clubs start making an appearance on the professional circuit, with several models already spotted going into 2025.

We've recently seen Cobra's DS-ADAPT Range and now, at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Nelly Korda has been spotted using TaylorMade's reported new offering for next year.

Korda during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week four new TaylorMade drivers hit the USGA's Conforming Clubs list. These included the Qi35, Qi35 LS, Qi35 Max and a left-handed Qi35 LS, with Korda reportedly using the Max version in Naples, Florida.

As of writing, very little is known about the Qi35 range, which will seemingly replace the outgoing Qi10 in the future. What we do know is that the World No.1 is reportedly using the 10.5-degree version at the tournament.

A TaylorMade staffer, the American signed with the brand in January 2023 and currently uses MG4 wedges, a mix of P770 and P7MC irons, as well as a Spider Tour X putter.

A close up of the driver Korda is using during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout 2024, Korda has been the best player in the world on the women's circuit, claiming seven LPGA Tour victories in 16 starts. Along with the tournament wins, the 26-year-old also scooped Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award honors at the season ending awards.

A club that has helped her incredible season is her TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver, which features a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft. Looking at her statistics, Korda ranked first in Total Driving, third in Strokes Gained: Driving, and 20th in Distance on the LPGA in 2024.