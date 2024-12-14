Nelly Korda Debuts New TaylorMade Driver At Grant Thornton Invitational

The World No.1 was spotted using a TaylorMade Qi35 Max driver, which appeared on the USGA’s Conforming Clubs list earlier in the week

Nelly Korda watches her tee shot after striking a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that Christmas time is the period where new clubs start making an appearance on the professional circuit, with several models already spotted going into 2025.

We've recently seen Cobra's DS-ADAPT Range and now, at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Nelly Korda has been spotted using TaylorMade's reported new offering for next year.

Nelly Korda strikes a tee shot with a driver

Korda during the Grant Thornton Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week four new TaylorMade drivers hit the USGA's Conforming Clubs list. These included the Qi35, Qi35 LS, Qi35 Max and a left-handed Qi35 LS, with Korda reportedly using the Max version in Naples, Florida.

As of writing, very little is known about the Qi35 range, which will seemingly replace the outgoing Qi10 in the future. What we do know is that the World No.1 is reportedly using the 10.5-degree version at the tournament.

A TaylorMade staffer, the American signed with the brand in January 2023 and currently uses MG4 wedges, a mix of P770 and P7MC irons, as well as a Spider Tour X putter.

A close up of the driver used by Nelly Korda

A close up of the driver Korda is using during the Grant Thornton Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout 2024, Korda has been the best player in the world on the women's circuit, claiming seven LPGA Tour victories in 16 starts. Along with the tournament wins, the 26-year-old also scooped Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award honors at the season ending awards.

A club that has helped her incredible season is her TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver, which features a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft. Looking at her statistics, Korda ranked first in Total Driving, third in Strokes Gained: Driving, and 20th in Distance on the LPGA in 2024.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

