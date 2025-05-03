Davis Riley Assessed Two-Stroke Penalty After Rangefinder Incident At CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The two-time PGA Tour winner self-reported his mistake, leaving him facing a battle to make the cut

Davis Riley takes a shot at The Masters
Davis Riley self-reported the incident at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Rangefinders are being trialled in a PGA Tour event for only the fourth time at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but the use of a distance measuring device has already led to one player incurring a costly penalty.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Davis Riley self-reported a two-stroke penalty at the TPC Craig Ranch event after using the slope feature on his distance measuring device.

That’s not permitted during the trial period, with an article on the PGA Tour’s official website confirming in April that “Players must ensure the device measures distance only. All other features such as course mapping, club selection advice and measuring slope, elevation and wind must be disabled prior to using the device during competition.”

Riley’s mistake came during the second round of the weather-delayed tournament on the 17th, his eighth of the day. There, he was five under for the tournament and inside the projected cutline. However, the two-stroke penalty meant he dropped to three under and outside the projected cutline, giving him work to do to make it beyond 36 holes.

He began addressing that issue immediately with a birdie at the 18th to move back above the projected cutline, before a setback on the 12th with a bogey. Once again, though, Riley bounced back straight away with his third birdie of the round to move back to the right side of the line.

Riley’s error was not the only mistake that has led to a penalty on the PGA Tour in recent weeks. At April’s Corales Puntacana Championship, five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane played a wrong ball, which led to his disqualification.

Robert MacIntyre's caddie using a rangefinder

Rangefinders were first used at the RBC Heritage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The use of rangefinders on the PGA Tour is being trialled with a view to helping address the issue of slow play. They were first permitted in the RBC Heritage, while they were also used at the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Following the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, they will also be in use at the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

