Mickelson And Woods Listed In PGA Championship Field

Phil Mickelson and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods are named in the 156-man field for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills next week.

Both Mickelson and Woods signalled their intent to play last month and the publication of the field is the biggest indicator that Lefty is ready to end his three-month hiatus from the game.

Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy at Kiawah Island last year but recent events have been far from triumphant. The American received widespread criticism for his then-reported allegiance to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series before shocking revelations revealed he was using the approach as leverage against the PGA Tour. The 51-year old subsequently issued a public apology and is yet to make a competitive appearance; missing his first Masters in 28 years.

Whilst absent from the game, the American has remained in close contact with the PGA of America and CEO, Seth Waugh. Speaking on the 5 Clubs Conversation podcast, Waugh said: "He’s been great for the game for a really long time and I do believe in redemption and I do believe that he can figure this out.

"I think, you know, we’ll continue to have conversations. I’ve known Phil for 20-something years, and he’s a complicated guy with complicated thoughts and in a complicated situation. We’re all trying to figure out what’s best for him and frankly what’s best for the game and we’re going to keep having those conversations.”

Whilst present in the field, Mickelson may well make a late decision not to defend his PGA Championship title. That said, he will soon be seen gracing the fairways once again after submitting a formal release to the PGA Tour to take part in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at Centurion Club in June. Lefty joins the likes of Robert Garrigus, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Louis Oosthuizen as having registered to take part.

For Woods, the PGA Championship will mark his first appearance since his return to competitive action at the Masters. Despite a near-career-ending car crash in Los Angeles last February, the 15-time Major champion surpassed all expectation with an opening round of 71 before finishing 47th.

Bryson DeChambeau, who continues his recovery from wrist surgery, remains listed in the PGA Championship field.