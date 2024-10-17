David Ford Facts: 12 Things To Know About The UNC Golfer

David Ford is one of the most promising amateurs in the men's game and plays college golf for the University of North Carolina - get to know him better with these facts

David Ford of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Ford is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiately at the University of North Carolina (UNC). He has ranked as high as third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He made the cut on his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Get to know Ford better with these facts…

David Ford Facts:

1. Ford was born on September 14, 2002 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

2. His father, Patrick, played golf at Georgia State University, while his twin brother, Maxwell, played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to UNC, where he joined David on the Tar Heels’ top men’s golf team.

3. Ford is a triplet and also has a twin sister called Abigail. David is the only one in his family that plays left-handed.

4. Ford enjoyed a successful junior career, winning several prestigious events including the Junior Players Championship and the Rolex Tournament of Champions, where he shot a 10-under 62 – the joint-lowest tournament round of his career.

5. After graduating from Rivers Academy high school, he enrolled at UNC as the No. 1-ranked junior in the AJGA and Golfweek junior rankings.

6. He has won three times during his college career, with his most recent coming at the 2024 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, where he won by three strokes.

7. Ford has earned several accolades in college, including ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. He is also a three-time first-team All-American. He has ranked as high as third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

8. He is UNC’s all-time leader in stroke average (70.58), score to par and average score to par per round.

David Ford of the United States, Davis Love III of the United States and Maxwell Ford of the United States pose for a photo on the tenth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia.

David and Maxwell Ford with Davis Love III at the 2023 RSM Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Ford has represented the United States at the Walker Cup, Palmer Cup, World Amateur Team Championship and Eisenhower Trophy.

10. He made his first PGA Tour start at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, where he made the cut and finished in a tie for 58th with a score of seven under.

11. David fulfilled his dream alongside his twin brother, Maxwell, when both earned starts at the 2023 RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. Both missed the cut, with David getting the better of his brother by three strokes. “The first thing David says when he closes out matches is, ‘How's Maxwell doing? Where is he?’" David's swing coach Chris Moore, who has known both since they were young, told the PGA Tour in 2023. "He was more concerned about that. Maxwell is the same ... They’re genuinely pulling for each other."

12. Despite only being 5’8’’ tall, Ford averages 312.5 yards in driving distance, according to Titleist, which sponsors him. His brother, Maxwell, is three inches taller.

David Ford Bio
BornSeptember 14, 2002, Peachtree Corners, Georgia
Height5'8''
CollegeUnversity of North Carolina

David Ford Wins

  • 2023 Jones Cup Invitational
  • 2023 Williams Cup
  • 2024 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational
