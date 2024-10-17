David Ford Facts: 12 Things To Know About The UNC Golfer

David Ford is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiately at the University of North Carolina (UNC). He has ranked as high as third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He made the cut on his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Get to know Ford better with these facts…

David Ford Facts:

1. Ford was born on September 14, 2002 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

2. His father, Patrick, played golf at Georgia State University, while his twin brother, Maxwell, played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to UNC, where he joined David on the Tar Heels’ top men’s golf team.

3. Ford is a triplet and also has a twin sister called Abigail. David is the only one in his family that plays left-handed.

4. Ford enjoyed a successful junior career, winning several prestigious events including the Junior Players Championship and the Rolex Tournament of Champions, where he shot a 10-under 62 – the joint-lowest tournament round of his career.

5. After graduating from Rivers Academy high school, he enrolled at UNC as the No. 1-ranked junior in the AJGA and Golfweek junior rankings.

6. He has won three times during his college career, with his most recent coming at the 2024 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, where he won by three strokes.

7. Ford has earned several accolades in college, including ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. He is also a three-time first-team All-American. He has ranked as high as third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

8. He is UNC’s all-time leader in stroke average (70.58), score to par and average score to par per round.

David and Maxwell Ford with Davis Love III at the 2023 RSM Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Ford has represented the United States at the Walker Cup, Palmer Cup, World Amateur Team Championship and Eisenhower Trophy.

10. He made his first PGA Tour start at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, where he made the cut and finished in a tie for 58th with a score of seven under.

11. David fulfilled his dream alongside his twin brother, Maxwell, when both earned starts at the 2023 RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. Both missed the cut, with David getting the better of his brother by three strokes. “The first thing David says when he closes out matches is, ‘How's Maxwell doing? Where is he?’" David's swing coach Chris Moore, who has known both since they were young, told the PGA Tour in 2023. "He was more concerned about that. Maxwell is the same ... They’re genuinely pulling for each other."

12. Despite only being 5’8’’ tall, Ford averages 312.5 yards in driving distance, according to Titleist, which sponsors him. His brother, Maxwell, is three inches taller.

Swipe to scroll horizontally David Ford Bio Born September 14, 2002, Peachtree Corners, Georgia Height 5'8'' College Unversity of North Carolina

David Ford Wins