Golf Club Near London On Sale For Less Than Tyrrell Hatton's Dubai Winnings
A full 18-hole golf club, including parkland course and clubhouse, has hit the market just outside London for the price of just under £3m
An 18-hole golf course less than 20 miles from the centre of London has hit the market for just £2.95m ($3.9m).
Although far more expensive than the recent Scottish Highlands 9-hole course which was on the market with an asking price of $590,000 (£450,000), there's far more on offer here.
As the sale is of the fully functioning Brentwood Golf Club in Essex just outside London, a business which is already turning over plenty of money.
Included in the sale of the 112 acre site is not only the 6,532-yard par 72 golf course but also the two-storey clubhouse with bar and restaurant and the club car park.
With close links to the M25 motorway which encircles the UK capital city the transport links are excellent into the heart of the city, but with nearby Essex hubs of Brentwood and Chelmsford there is plenty of scope to attract golfers.
Property prices within London are notoriously high, and still rising, so considering that it looks like a complete bargain to get not just an 18-hole parklland golf course but the full golf club package for under £3m.
"This is a rare opportunity to own a freehold golf club so close to the M25 motorway," said Tom Marriott of HMH Golf & Leisure.
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"The club is well known and is very popular. With over £800,000 of golfing income the club is profitable with further room to grow being so close to the Essex centres of Brentwood & Chelmsford."
Tyrrell Hatton could buy the entire thing, for example, just with his winnings from the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday if he so wished.
- Challenging 18 hole 6,532 yards (par 72) parkland golf course originally founded
- in 1994
- Welcoming clubhouse to include a two storey traditional building and a purpose
- built bar/canteen area.
- Extensive parking area for over 100 cars
- Excellent commercial trading location
- All aspects of the business are operated in hand
- Established business with opportunity for growth
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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