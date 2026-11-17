An 18-hole golf course less than 20 miles from the centre of London has hit the market for just £2.95m ($3.9m).

Although far more expensive than the recent Scottish Highlands 9-hole course which was on the market with an asking price of $590,000 (£450,000), there's far more on offer here.

As the sale is of the fully functioning Brentwood Golf Club in Essex just outside London, a business which is already turning over plenty of money.

Included in the sale of the 112 acre site is not only the 6,532-yard par 72 golf course but also the two-storey clubhouse with bar and restaurant and the club car park.

With close links to the M25 motorway which encircles the UK capital city the transport links are excellent into the heart of the city, but with nearby Essex hubs of Brentwood and Chelmsford there is plenty of scope to attract golfers.

Property prices within London are notoriously high, and still rising, so considering that it looks like a complete bargain to get not just an 18-hole parklland golf course but the full golf club package for under £3m.

"This is a rare opportunity to own a freehold golf club so close to the M25 motorway," said Tom Marriott of HMH Golf & Leisure.

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"The club is well known and is very popular. With over £800,000 of golfing income the club is profitable with further room to grow being so close to the Essex centres of Brentwood & Chelmsford."

Tyrrell Hatton could buy the entire thing, for example, just with his winnings from the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday if he so wished.