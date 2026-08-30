Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship To Claim Second FedExCup Title In Three Years

Scottie Scheffler is the FedExCup champion for the second time in three years (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second time in three years, Scottie Scheffler is the FedExCup champion after he held off Viktor Hovland to win the Tour Championship by three shots.

The World No.1 began the day thee back of overnight leader Viktor Hovland as part of a tight leaderboard that featured contenders including Chris Gotterup, Ryan Gerard and Adam Scott.

However, there were ominous early signs that Scheffler had the bit between his teeth at East Lake, with birdies at the second – where he sent his approach to within an inch - and fourth giving him a solid platform to build from.

Further back, Hovland made a more uncertain start with a bogey at the first, before a run of pars steadied any early wobbles.

The 2023 FedExCup champion strengthened his position at the eighth with his first birdie of the day, but by the time the final group made the turn, Scheffler co-led with Hovland, with the pair three clear of the chasing pack.

Only rarely did the other contenders threaten to break the pair’s stranglehold on proceeding, with one moment arriving when Gotterup got within two with a chip-in birdie at the 12th.

However, in general, the focus was firmly on whether it would be Hovland or Scheffler who would seize the initiative.

At the 13th, we had an answer, when Scheffler sent his wedge shot to within four feet before converting for birdie.

Scottie Scheffler took the solo lead with a birdie at the 13th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even then, he didn’t quite have control, as evidenced by a bogey at the 14th, which briefly saw him co-lead with Hovland again.

When the Norwegian’s par putt at the 13th agonizingly lipped out, though, there was a sense that perhaps it wouldn’t be his day.

At the island green 15th, it looked like Hovland was right back in it, sending his tee shot to 10 feet. However, he couldn’t convert the birdie putt and when Scheffler birdied the 16th, his lead had doubled to two.

TWO-SHOT LEAD FOR SCOTTIE! The World No. 1 heads to the 17th hole out in front @TOURChamp.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/MU1kWYRH71August 30, 2026

Running out of chances, Hovland had another birdie chance at the 16th, but he was completely out of luck, with an apparently beautifully judged putt grazing the left edge and staying out.

It was all but over for Hovland at the 17th when he could only make a bogey, and when Scheffler completed his round of 66 with a par at the 18th, his three-shot lead was as good as unassailable.

So it proved, with Scheffler able to celebrate his victory soon after, as Hovland finished with a par for a two-over 72.

It wasn't quite to be for Viktor Hovland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler's win was his third of the season, while he became just the third multiple winner of the FedExCup, joining Tiger Woods on two and one behind Rory McIlroy.

It also banked him $10m in prize money and saw him overtake Tiger Woods at the top of the PGA Tour career money list.

Afterwards, Scheffler reflected on yet another hugely successful PGA Tour season, saying: "I think when you look over the course of the season, and especially some of the tough starts - shooting over-par to start a tournament on the PGA Touris never a good spot to be in.

"I'm very proud of fighting back and having some good finishes and even giving myself some chances to win with some of those poor starts.

"Overall just continued to battle, like you said, day in and day out. It's something that I'm very proud of.

"It's a gift to be out here on Tour. Each and every day I'm going to try to give it my best. This was a week which just brought a lot of good energy to the course and just tried to do my best.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

1st Scottie Scheffler (-16)

Scottie Scheffler (-16) 2nd Viktor Hovland (-13)

Viktor Hovland (-13) 3rd Ryan Gerard (-12)

Ryan Gerard (-12) T4 Alex Fitzpatrick (-11)

Alex Fitzpatrick (-11) T4 Jacob Bridgeman (-11)

Jacob Bridgeman (-11) T4 Min Woo Lee (-11)

Min Woo Lee (-11) T4 Russell Henley (-11)

Russell Henley (-11) T4 Rory McIlroy (-11)

Rory McIlroy (-11) T4 Chris Gotterup (-11)

Chris Gotterup (-11) T4 Ludvig Aberg (-11)