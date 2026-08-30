Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship To Claim Second FedExCup Title In Three Years

For the second time in three years, Scottie Scheffler is the FedExCup champion after he held off Viktor Hovland to win the Tour Championship by three shots.
The World No.1 began the day thee back of overnight leader Viktor Hovland as part of a tight leaderboard that featured contenders including Chris Gotterup, Ryan Gerard and Adam Scott.
However, there were ominous early signs that Scheffler had the bit between his teeth at East Lake, with birdies at the second – where he sent his approach to within an inch - and fourth giving him a solid platform to build from.
Further back, Hovland made a more uncertain start with a bogey at the first, before a run of pars steadied any early wobbles.
The 2023 FedExCup champion strengthened his position at the eighth with his first birdie of the day, but by the time the final group made the turn, Scheffler co-led with Hovland, with the pair three clear of the chasing pack.
Only rarely did the other contenders threaten to break the pair’s stranglehold on proceeding, with one moment arriving when Gotterup got within two with a chip-in birdie at the 12th.
However, in general, the focus was firmly on whether it would be Hovland or Scheffler who would seize the initiative.
At the 13th, we had an answer, when Scheffler sent his wedge shot to within four feet before converting for birdie.
Even then, he didn’t quite have control, as evidenced by a bogey at the 14th, which briefly saw him co-lead with Hovland again.
When the Norwegian’s par putt at the 13th agonizingly lipped out, though, there was a sense that perhaps it wouldn’t be his day.
At the island green 15th, it looked like Hovland was right back in it, sending his tee shot to 10 feet. However, he couldn’t convert the birdie putt and when Scheffler birdied the 16th, his lead had doubled to two.
Running out of chances, Hovland had another birdie chance at the 16th, but he was completely out of luck, with an apparently beautifully judged putt grazing the left edge and staying out.
It was all but over for Hovland at the 17th when he could only make a bogey, and when Scheffler completed his round of 66 with a par at the 18th, his three-shot lead was as good as unassailable.
So it proved, with Scheffler able to celebrate his victory soon after, as Hovland finished with a par for a two-over 72.
Scheffler's win was his third of the season, while he became just the third multiple winner of the FedExCup, joining Tiger Woods on two and one behind Rory McIlroy.
It also banked him $10m in prize money and saw him overtake Tiger Woods at the top of the PGA Tour career money list.
Afterwards, Scheffler reflected on yet another hugely successful PGA Tour season, saying: "I think when you look over the course of the season, and especially some of the tough starts - shooting over-par to start a tournament on the PGA Touris never a good spot to be in.
"I'm very proud of fighting back and having some good finishes and even giving myself some chances to win with some of those poor starts.
"Overall just continued to battle, like you said, day in and day out. It's something that I'm very proud of.
"It's a gift to be out here on Tour. Each and every day I'm going to try to give it my best. This was a week which just brought a lot of good energy to the course and just tried to do my best.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- 1st Scottie Scheffler (-16)
- 2nd Viktor Hovland (-13)
- 3rd Ryan Gerard (-12)
- T4 Alex Fitzpatrick (-11)
- T4 Jacob Bridgeman (-11)
- T4 Min Woo Lee (-11)
- T4 Russell Henley (-11)
- T4 Rory McIlroy (-11)
- T4 Chris Gotterup (-11)
- T4 Ludvig Aberg (-11)
KEY LINKS
- Tour Championship Prize Money Payout
- How Much Does The Tour Championship Winner's Caddie Earn?
- FedExCup Winners By Year
- Who Is The Tour Championship Announcer?
LIVE UPDATES FROM...
WELCOME
Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Tour Championship - the final stop of the season on the PGA Tour.
As the final group makes the turn, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler are tied at the top on 15-under, three strokes clear of the burgeoning chasing pack.
East Lake has been playing tough so far today, though, and a tense finale is surely in store so this one isn't over just yet.
Catch all of the key updates as they happen right here. Thanks for tuning in as we find out who's walking away with that $10 million winner's check...
AS IT STANDS...
Currently, there's nothing in it between Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, with both on 15 under. Adam Scott is the next on the leaderboard on 13 under, with Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup and Ryan Gerard still in the mix on 12 under.
Last year's winner, Tommy Fleetwood, is on the 18th. Its not going to be his year - he's on nine under.
NOT QUITE, VIKTOR
Viktor Hovland, who won the FedExCup in 2023, senses a chance for the solo lead at the 10th with a long birdie putt. The speed is good, but the line isn't, and it breaks right.
WELL DONE, ALEX!
What an incredible first few months for Alex Fitzpatrick. After earning his card when he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with brotehr Matt, he wraps up with a par to head to the clubhouse in T7.
GOTTERUP ON THE MOVE
A chip-in birdie for Chris Gotterup at the 12th moves him within two. Soon after, Scheffler has a chance of the solo lead at the same hole, but it stops short.
TOMMY COMPLETES ROUND OF 67
A more subdued week for Tommy Fleetwood than a year ago finishes with a par as he finishes with a 67 on nine under.
At the time, people speculated whether his maiden PGA Tour win would open the floodgates. It hasn't quite happened, but it's been another solid season on the circuit for the Englishman.
SCOTTIE PRESSURE
Another birdie chance goes begging for Hovland at the 11th. In fairness, he was some way out, at 39 feet, so it's hardly a surprise to see it come up short.
A minute or two later, Scheffler sends a wedge shot to within four feet at the 13th and he'll have a great chance of the solo lead.
SCHEFFLER SEIZES THE INITIATIVE!
A poor second shot costs Adam Scott at the 12th and he makes a bogey.
Now Sheffler one hole further on for the solo lead - its a foor-footer, and it's right in the middle. He leads by one.
BIRDIES AT A PREMIUM
Another birdie opportunity for Hovland goes awry at the 12th, breaking right and never looking like finding the hole. Hovland remains with just one birdie today, at the eighth.
TROUBLE FOR HOVLAND
Viktor Hovland is in the right rough with his tee shot at the 13th. Oh dear. He finds the front greenside bunker with the approach and that's not idea.
CLOSE, BUT NOT ENOUGH
An opportunity for Chris Gotterup at the 14th to get within two misses by a whisker. It doesn't quite have the momentum and goes narrowly, narrowly right leaving him frustration.
BOGEY FOR SCHEFFLER
Scottie Scheffler's one-shot advantage doesn't last long with a bogey at the 14th dropping him back to 15 under and a tie for the lead with Hovland.
But Hovland is in some bother at the 12th, particularly with a poor effort from a greenside bunker...
BRUTAL!
Hovland walks after his par putt at the 13th, and it looks for all the world that he has good reason to, but a lip out leaves him with a bogey and Scheffler leads again.
LUCKY BREAK
At the island green 15th, Chris Gotterup senses his chance has gone, convinced he's found the water. By some minor miracle, though, he finds the fringe of the green and he lives to fight another day.
Next, Scheffler shows him how it's done. On a perfect line his ball rolls within realistic birdie opportunity range.
CRUNCH TIME
Viktor Hovland hasn't hit a fairway on the back nine, and that continues at the 14th where he finds the rough again. His second fails to make it to the green. This look like a crucial moment for his chances.
He steps up to the task, sending his third to within five feet. In it goes and that's a brilliant par.
ISLAND GREEN
The last thing Hovland needs after struggling with his swing in recent holes is an island green. But that's what he has to contend with at the 15th.
Before that, Scheffler gets out of a fairway bunker at the 16th to leave a solid birdie chance.
A BEAUTY FROM VIKTOR!
Viktor Hovland, with a 6-iron, prepares to face the island green. Much hinges on his next swing.
It's beautiful! He'll have about a 10-footer for birdie.
TWO-SHOT LEAD FOR SCOTTIE
Scottie Scheffler moves two clear at 16 with a birdie. It's starting to look a little inevitable...
GERARD BATTLING ON
Ryan Gerard judges a double breaker beautifully at the 15th to make a birdie and move to 13 under, three back.
PAR FOR HOVLAND
Hovland fails to make a birdie at the 15th, but he gets his par to remain in it. He's on 14 under, two behind Scheffler.
ALL DONE, RORY
Rory McIlroy finishes with a birdie for 11 under. The three-time FedExCup winner never quite got himself into contention in the final round,
HOVLAND OUT OF LUCK!
Scheffler faces a tricky par putt at the 17th. He makes no mistake though and shuts the door on Hovland a little further than ever.
Moments later, at 16, Hovland has a birdie chance. He has to hole this really - and it somehow grazes the left edge to miss. So unlucky.
SCJEFFLER TROUBLE AT 18TH
Scottie Scheffler's tee shot at the 18th finds the long rough to the right of the fairway, and then for good measure, buries itself deeper in the mire as a final act. That doesn't look pretty.
He does well though, getting out of the mess and back on the fairway.
HOVLAND MISTAKE
With a lob wedge at the 17th, Hovland sends it over the pin and off the green. He'll do well to save par here.
SCOTTIE TURNS THE SCREW AT THE 18TH
Scottie Scheffler shows his class with a beautiful third at the par-5 18th to leave a 10-footer for birdie.
SCHEFFLER MOMENTS FROM SECOND FEDEXCUP TITLE
It gets even better for Sheffler as Hovland makes a bogey at the 17th to hand a three-shot lead to Scheffler.
Now, his birdie putt for a basically unassailable four-shot lead. It doesn't get there, but short of an albatross from Hovland on the 18th, Scottie Scheffler wins the Tour Championship and will be the 2026 FedExCup champion!
AWAITING THE INEVITABLE
We are merely completing the formalities now. With Scheffler signing his scorecard, the only man who can catch him is Hovland. His tee shot at the par-5 finds the fairway, but if his second doesn't find the bottom of the cup it's all over...
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS THE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP!
And that's it. Hovland needed to move his ball 256 yards, and into the hole to force a playoff. Instead, he makes a mess of it - it travels a mere 20 yards and Scottie Sheffler wins the Tour Championship to become the FedExCup champion.
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