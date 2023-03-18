Masters Promo Video Sends Social Media Crazy

The Masters is arguably the biggest week in the golf calendar and represents the start of the golfing season. It's a special, special tournament, that is staged at arguably the most special course on the planet, Augusta National.

It's an event which even non-golf fans will tune in for, and now, just mere weeks out from the contest, The Masters has released a promo video which has peaked our excitement levels, with social media reacting to the superb piece of footage.

Beginning with the caddie gnome that is dressed in the traditional white overalls, we hear Jim Nantz say "welcome friends to this tradition unlike any other". From there, we see footage of friends meeting for a Masters-type party, with pimento cheese sandwiches and other iconic Masters' food and beverages, as well as plenty of Augusta National logo golf balls and apparel.

Along with the party, there are shots of Rory McIlroy's holed bunker shot at the 18th from last year, as well as the likes of Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods receiving their Green Jackets.

An interesting moment comes with the voiceover guy, who is not Nantz by the way, who says "everyone is bringing their best", with one mention being "the crowd". Why is this interesting, you may ask? Well, those in attendance at Augusta National aren't usually fans or crowds, but patrons, something which was introduced by Clifford Roberts, Augusta National’s co-founder.

The video has already drawn a huge reaction on social media, with many individuals loving the content, especially as it is catered towards the younger generation. One of the professionals to leave a comment was 2008 Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, who retweeted the video with the caption: "Goosebumps….can’t wait!"

We loved the video and can't wait for the action to get underway! From the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night to the traditional Par 3 contest on Wednesday, there will be plenty of action going on prior to the main event starting on Thursday 6th April.