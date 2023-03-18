Masters Promo Video Sends Social Media Crazy
If you weren't already excited for the Masters, then this video might send you over the edge
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Masters is arguably the biggest week in the golf calendar and represents the start of the golfing season. It's a special, special tournament, that is staged at arguably the most special course on the planet, Augusta National.
It's an event which even non-golf fans will tune in for, and now, just mere weeks out from the contest, The Masters has released a promo video which has peaked our excitement levels, with social media reacting to the superb piece of footage.
A post shared by The Masters (@themasters) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Beginning with the caddie gnome that is dressed in the traditional white overalls, we hear Jim Nantz say "welcome friends to this tradition unlike any other". From there, we see footage of friends meeting for a Masters-type party, with pimento cheese sandwiches and other iconic Masters' food and beverages, as well as plenty of Augusta National logo golf balls and apparel.
Along with the party, there are shots of Rory McIlroy's holed bunker shot at the 18th from last year, as well as the likes of Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods receiving their Green Jackets.
An interesting moment comes with the voiceover guy, who is not Nantz by the way, who says "everyone is bringing their best", with one mention being "the crowd". Why is this interesting, you may ask? Well, those in attendance at Augusta National aren't usually fans or crowds, but patrons, something which was introduced by Clifford Roberts, Augusta National’s co-founder.
Goosebumps….can’t wait! https://t.co/f1i2ivOVZiMarch 18, 2023
The video has already drawn a huge reaction on social media, with many individuals loving the content, especially as it is catered towards the younger generation. One of the professionals to leave a comment was 2008 Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, who retweeted the video with the caption: "Goosebumps….can’t wait!"
We loved the video and can't wait for the action to get underway! From the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night to the traditional Par 3 contest on Wednesday, there will be plenty of action going on prior to the main event starting on Thursday 6th April.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Pauline Roussin Wins Aramco Team Series Singapore
Along with Roussin's dominant win, Christine Wolf's team secured a one shot victory in the team event
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Don’t Care. They Can Think Whatever They Want To Think' - Koepka Responds To Critics
Speaking on Wednesday, the four-time Major winner revealed how much his injury troubles have truly affected him
By Matt Cradock • Published